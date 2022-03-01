Babylon’s Fall: How to Claim Pre-Order and Deluxe DLC Items

Babylon’s Fall, the live-service hack and slash provided by Square Enix and Platinum Games, offers a plethora of Goodies to those who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition. Not only will you get new items that you cannot currently get anywhere else, but you’ll also be able to shine above the rest with these awesome vanity items. Following our guide, we will teach you how to claim your Digital Deluxe Goodies, and what they do for you. Here’s how to get your pre-order bonus and Deluxe Edition content in Babylon’s Fall.

How to Claim Pre-Order and Deluxe DLC in Babylon’s Fall

As you begin your journey into the world of Babylon’s Fall, you’ll be able to claim your Digital Deluxe DLC quickly. After completing the tutorial and learning how to play the game, you’ll be dropped into your HQ. From here, you’ll want to make your way up the stairs to the right from your spawn location and find the Inbox. Once you do, you’ll be able to claim the goodies inside. Approach the Inbox Treasure Chest, and press Square in front of it to open it, and you’ll be able to claim all of the items inside by pressing and holding Square once more.

What Does the Deluxe Edition of Babylon’s Fall Include?

Your specialty items for purchasing the Digital Deluxe Edition are as follows:

Zu Armlet

Zu Loincloth

Zu Bonnet

Gideon Greaves

Gideon Bracers

Gideon Coat

Gideon Calyptra

Acanthus Frontlet

Winged Cape

Legatus Cape

Zu Moccasins

While the majority of these are just cosmetic items, you’ll be able to adorn your character in a unique style that makes them look like they are straight out of the distant future, with the stylings of a Cyberpunk Bird. While the majority of these items do not offer any form of stat boosts, the Acanthus Fronlet does offer Enchantments, such as Fortifying Nectar I, Spectral Boost I, Knockback Boost I, and SP Regen-Speed Boost I.

These enchantments offer you:

Increased Maximum HP

Boosting your Spectral Attack Power

Boosting your Knockback Damage

Boosting your SP Regeneration Time

These Enchantments can give you a bit of an extra leg up on the competition if you’re looking to take on the world of Babylon’s Fall alone, or if you’re planning on helping your friend navigate through the dungeons on your quest for victory. As you can apply these cosmetics on top of your currently applied armor, so you can mix and match your stats while still looking your best.

Babylon’s Fall will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 3rd, with owners of the Digital Deluxe Edition able to play early on February 28th.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2022