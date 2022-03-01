Babylon’s Fall Inbox Location: How to Clear Unclaimed Items in Your Inbox Notification

Babylon’s Fall, the newest game from Square Enix and Platnum Games, likes to reward players for logging into the game, completing specific tasks, and even Pre-Ordering the game. However, as you make your way through the new world, you may be confused on how to get your items, as it tells you that your Inbox has items to claim, but you may not know where to find them.

Thankfully, we are here to help you, as it is a very confusing situation to be put in. Dropped in a new world with not much explanation, you’ll be able to find and clear out your inbox with ease after viewing our helpful guide on the subject!

How to Clear Your Inbox in Babylon’s Fall

If you are fresh into the world of Babylon’s Fall, you’ll notice the green text at the top of your screen, saying “Unclaimed Items In Your Inbox”, but nothing beyond that. As there is another green text that is next to the directional pad, you may try that option out, only to find out that is not what you’re looking for.

What the game does not tell you, is that your Inbox is a physical location on the map and that you need to visit it to be able to claim your goods. There is no map of the HQ, so you’ll need to explore until you find it, or follow along with us! Thankfully, it’s very easy to find, once you come across it.

Where is the Inbox in Babylon’s Fall?

From your initial spawning point, all you’ll need to do is approach the stairwell, near Millimora and her quest board. Once you follow the stairs upwards, you’ll be able to walk into the room on the right, and spot a large Treasure Chest, which just so happens to be your inbox!

Once you are near the Treasure Chest, all you need to do is press Square to see what is inside. You can examine your gear, or if you are in a hurry and just want to claim all of your new items, you can press and hold Square to retrieve everything at once.

On the in-game HUD, you’ll see a small icon, shown in the picture above, that will also lead you back towards your inbox in case you forget where it is. Navigating the HQ can be confusing without a map, as can activating a game of multiplayer to explore dungeons and slay baddies with friends, so we will be updating our Babylon’s Fall guides with new and exciting content to help you along your way in this new live-service game!

Babylon’s Fall will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 3rd, with owners of the Digital Deluxe Edition able to play early on February 28th.