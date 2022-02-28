Babylon’s Fall Nier Event: Release Date, Costumes, Rewards, and More

Babylon’s Fall is a new collaborative effort between two gaming giants, Square Enix and Platinum Games, featuring high-octane combat, and a unique visual style. And with these two gaming giants, there are bound to be some crossovers between the two of them, with the first coming from the hands of Platinum Games.

NieR: Automata is coming to Babylon’s Fall in the form of cosmetic items and enemy types. But when does this collaborative effort drop into the game? Find out in our guide for when Babylon’s Fall’s NieR Automata event begins!

Babylon’s Fall NieR Collaboration Details

The collaboration, featuring cosmetics based upon 2B, A2, 9S, Commander White, and Operator 210 will be available as a Post-Launch content update in the Season 1 Battle Pass. It will be available as a limited-time event and takes place in the Amusement Park and Machine Village levels from the popular NieR series.

Not only will you be granted cosmetics, but it appears that weapons will also be joining the fray, allowing you to wield 2B’s signature weaponry while carving into enemies. You’ll find yourself taking on the robots from NieR, rather than your standard enemy types, so it will be interesting to see how the gameplay of Babylon’s Fall mixes into the world-building of NieR, but we should be in for a treat no matter what!

When is the NieR: Automata Event in Babylon’s Fall?

Platinum Games’ co-director, Takahisa Sugiyama seems to be ready to go with the idea of adding new content with Battle Passes, saying:

“In Babylon’s Fall, we’re planning to release new content in seasons, around once every three months. During the upcoming Season 1, you’ll be able to reach a proper milestone in the Tower of Babel, but of course, new playable areas and quests will be added at a later date. As for what those future areas and quests will be, we’ll be releasing information shortly before each season update – so I hope you’ll look forward to finding out more!”

According to The Eternal Ziggurat, also known as Season 1 of Babylon’s Fall, you’ll be able to join in on the fun with 2B and the gang starting on March 29th.

So players eager to see more content in the world won’t have to wait very long, and it’s exciting to think of what the next crossover for the new game may be. Possibly a Final Fantasy crossover shortly, or other Platinum series’ characters may make their way into the world of Babylon’s Fall.

Babylon’s Fall will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 3rd, with owners of the Digital Deluxe Edition able to play early on February 28th.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2022