Babylon’s Fall: Release Date, Pre-Load, File Size, and Everything We Know

Platinum Games is considered by many as one of the top developers in the gaming world, being the studio responsible for acclaimed action titles such as Nier: Automata and the Bayonetta series. With that said, the whole gaming community is eagerly awaiting the release of the developer’s next AAA title, Babylon’s Fall, an cooperative action RPG. Now, to make sure that you are ready to climb up the Tower of Babel, here’s everything you need to know about Platinum Games’ next title, Babylon’s Fall.

Release Date, Pre-Load, File Size, and More

Babylon’s Fall is scheduled to be released on March 3rd, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PCs, exclusively via Steam. With that said, those that buy the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition on both consoles or PC will be able to take part in its early access phase, set to start on February 28, 2022, 3 days before its official release. According to the title’s page on Steam, Babylon’s Fall will weigh an average of 20 GB on PC. The game’s file size on the consoles will vary between each machine. Console players who are still unsure of whether the game will be worth it or not will also be able to test out the title by taking part in its pre-release demo, scheduled to arrive on February 25th, 2022. It’s important to also point out that players will be able to transfer their demo progress to the full game. PS4 players will also be able to update to the PS5 version for free.

Babylon’s Fall Editions

As with all AAA releases, players are given the option to choose between the game’s standard and deluxe versions. But what does each version bring to the table? Well, those that buy the game’s Standard Edition will receive the main game and *1000 GARAZ (The game’s currency), while those that decide to go with the game’s Digital Deluxe version will not only receive the main game and be eligible to play through early access, but will also get 1000 GARAZ, two attire packs, two capes, and an Acanthus Frontlet accessory. It’s important to point out that those that pre-order the game will receive The Empress’ Insignia, no matter their platform or version of choice.

To recap, here’s everything featured on each version of Babylon’s Fall:

Standard Digital Edition : Main game + The Empress’ Insignia (Pre-order bonus).

: Main game + The Empress’ Insignia (Pre-order bonus). Standard Physical Edition (PS4/PS5): Main game + The Empress’ Insignia (Pre-order bonus).

Main game + The Empress’ Insignia (Pre-order bonus). Deluxe Digital Edition: Main game + Acess to the game’s early access phase + Gideon Attire Pack + Zu Attire Pack + Acanthus Frontlet Accessory + Legatus Cape + Winged Cape + The Empress’ Insignia (Pre-order bonus).

As we said above, Babylon’s Fall will be released on March 3th, 2022, exclusively for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC, via Steam.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2022