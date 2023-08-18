Baldur’s Gate 3 Monk 1-12 Progression: All Skills, Abilities, and Level Up Rewards

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Baldur’s Gate 3 has some of the most complex RPG mechanics the gaming world has seen in a long time. With many classes and subclasses to choose from, there’s a lot to take in. In this article, we will look at the Monk class in Baldur’s Gate 3 and review its entire progression, including abilities, levels, and rewards.

All Monk Level Up Rewards in Baldur’s Gate 3

As you progress through the levels for a Monk, you will unlock Class Features, Actions, Weapon Actions, and more. Without further ado, here is the entire Monk class progression in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Level 1

At level 1, players unlock the Flurry of Blows ability, a surprisingly great one at such a low level. Flurry of Blows is an Action type that causes the Monk to punch twice back to back. Actions can be used in both exploration and combat on the battlefield. Additionally, players will unlock five different class features at level one. Check them all out below.

Ki – works as charges for specific attacks.

– works as charges for specific attacks. Unarmoured Defence – Reflexes are as effective as any armor. While not wearing armor, you add your Wisdom Modifier to your Armour Class.

– Reflexes are as effective as any armor. While not wearing armor, you add your Wisdom Modifier to your Armour Class. Martial Arts: Dextrous Attacks – Attacks with Monk Weapons and unarmed attacks scale with your Dexterity instead of your Strength if your Dexterity is higher.

– Attacks with Monk Weapons and unarmed attacks scale with your Dexterity instead of your Strength if your Dexterity is higher. Martial Arts: Deft Strikes – Attacks with Monk Weapons and unarmed attacks deal 1 to 4 Bludgeoning damage unless their normal damage is higher.

– Attacks with Monk Weapons and unarmed attacks deal 1 to 4 Bludgeoning damage unless their normal damage is higher. Martial Arts: Bonus Unarmed Strike – After attacking with a Monk Weapon or while unarmed, you can make another unarmed attack as a bonus action.

Level 2

At level 2, Monk unlocks a handy Class Feature called Unarmoured Movement. Unarmoured Movement will increase your movement speed by 3m while you are not wearing armor or using a shield. This Class Feature can be incredibly useful if you focus on a build that doesn’t use armor or a shield, but if you do, then it won’t be of any use.

In addition to the Unarmoured Class Feature, level 2 Monks will unlock 3 Actions. Check them all out below.

Patient Defence – Attack Rolls against you have a Disadvantage, and you have an Advantage on Dexterity Saving Throws.

– Attack Rolls against you have a Disadvantage, and you have an Advantage on Dexterity Saving Throws. Step of the Wind: Dash – Double your movement speed. Jump no longer requires a bonus action.

– Double your movement speed. Jump no longer requires a bonus action. Step of the Wind: Disengage – Retreat to safety by Disengaging. Jump no longer requires a bonus action.

Level 3

Level 3 is one of the most critical levels for Baldur’s Gate 3 classes, considering this is when you pick your subclass. Your subclass is unique, with three to choose from regarding the Monk. Check out all three below.

Way of the Open Hand

Best for players who want to specialize in unarmed combat. This subclass must use their hands and ki to heal or inflict grievous hurt. Here is the progression system for Way of the Open Hand subclass.

Level 3 – Flurry of Blows: Topple (Actions)

– Flurry of Blows: Topple (Actions) Level 3 – Flurry of Blows: Stagger (Actions

– Flurry of Blows: Stagger (Actions Level 3 – Flurry of Blows: Push (Actions)

– Flurry of Blows: Push (Actions) Level 6 – Manifestation of Body (Subclass Feature)

– Manifestation of Body (Subclass Feature) Level 6 – Manifestation of Mind (Subclass Feature)

– Manifestation of Mind (Subclass Feature) Level 6 – Manifestation of Body (Subclass Feature)

– Manifestation of Body (Subclass Feature) Level 6 – Wholeness of Body (Actions_

– Wholeness of Body (Actions_ Level 9 – Ki Resonation: Punch (Actions)

– Ki Resonation: Punch (Actions) Level 9 – Ki Resonation: Punch (Bonus Action) (Action)

– Ki Resonation: Punch (Bonus Action) (Action) Level 9 – Ki Resonation: Blast (Action)

– Ki Resonation: Blast (Action) Level 11 – Tranquility (Subclass Feature)

Way of Shadow

The Way of Shadow Subclass is meant for those want to focus on stealth and take a ninja-like and assassin approach. Check out this subclass progression system below.

Level 3 – Minor Illusion (Cantrip)

– Minor Illusion (Cantrip) Level 3 – Shadow Arts: Hide (Action)

– Shadow Arts: Hide (Action) Level 3 – Shadow Arts: Pass Without Trace (Action)

– Shadow Arts: Pass Without Trace (Action) Level 3 – Shadow Arts: Darkness (Action)

– Shadow Arts: Darkness (Action) Level 3 – Shadow Arts: Silence (Action)

– Shadow Arts: Silence (Action) Level 5 – Cloak of Shadows (Action)

– Cloak of Shadows (Action) Level 6 – Shadow Step (Action)

– Shadow Step (Action) Level 11 – Shadow Strike (Action)

– Shadow Strike (Action) Level 11 – Shadow Strike: Unarmed (Action)

Way of the Four Elements

This subclass primarily focuses on your ki, allowing it to become more of an extension of your body in combat. In other words, this subclass falls into a spellcaster category. This subclass’ progression system is short, but still good.

Level 3 – Choose 3 Spells: Disciple of the Elements (Subclass Feature)

– Choose 3 Spells: Disciple of the Elements (Subclass Feature) Level 3 – Harmony of Fire and Water (Action)

– Harmony of Fire and Water (Action) Level 6 – Gained a Spell: Disciple of the Elements (Subclass Feature)

– Gained a Spell: Disciple of the Elements (Subclass Feature) Level 9 – Improved Elemental Casting (Subclass Feature)

– Improved Elemental Casting (Subclass Feature) Level 9 – Gained a Spell: Disciple of the Elements (Subclass Feature)

Level 4

At level 4, Monk players will unlock the Slow Fall feature and get to choose from a variety of Feats. Slow Fall is an effect that allows you to use your reaction to gain Resistance to falling damage.

As for Feats, I recommend you choose Lucky, as it allows you to gain an advantage on an Attack Roll, Ability Check, or Saving Throw three times per long rest!

Level 5

Reaching level 5 as a Monk will grant the player a Class Feature and two Weapon Actions. The Class Feature, “Extra Attack,” allows the player to make an additional free attack after an unarmed or weapon attack. This is great for increasing damage output.

As for Weapon Actions, players will be rewarded with two. Check out the two below and the effects of both.

Stunning Strike (Melee) – Possibly Stuns the target.

– Possibly Stuns the target. Stunning Strike (Unarmed) – 1d6+3 Bludgeoning. Possibly Stuns the target.

Level 6

Level 6 Monks will be rewarded with two class features, Improved Unarmoured Movement and Ki-Empowered Strikes. The former will increase Monk’s movement speed by 4.5m while you are not wearing armor or using a shield.

As for Ki-Empowered Strikes, this will cause your unarmed attacks to count as magical to overcome enemies’ Resistance and immunity to non-magical damage.

Level 7

Like level 6, level 7 will reward Monks with two Class Features: Evasion and Stillness of Mind.

Stillness of mind effect is as follows: If you are Charmed or Frightened, you automatically cast Stillness of Mind to remove the condition. These effects are a nuisance, so having this Class Feature included in your build is very helpful.

On the other hand, Evasion will affect your agility, where it will let you dodge out of the way of certain spells. Additionally, when an attack or effect deals half damage on a successful Dexterity Saving Throw, it deals no damage if you succeed and only half damage if you fail.

Level 8

At this level, players will have the opportunity to choose a Feat. For level 8, I recommend choosing Tough, which grants your character two additional Hit Points for every level they have. So, in this case, it would be 16, but this number will increase as you level up further.

Level 9

Monks will unlock the Advanced Unarmoured Movement Class Feature at level 9. This Class Feature is beneficial as it negates Difficult Terrain, which prevents you from slowing down, and you can Jump an additional 6m while not wearing armor or using a shield.

Level 10

The final level of the Monk brings two more Class Features to enjoy: Improved Unarmoured Movement and Purity of Body.

Improved Unarmoured Movement will increase your movement speed by 4.5m while not wearing armor or using a shield.

The Purity of Body will make your character immune to Poison damage and will make it impossible for you to be Poisoned or affected by Disease.

