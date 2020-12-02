Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3 Inspiration, Freedom & Pacifism – Full Patch Notes

Baldur’s Gate 3 is still trekking through Early Access following its October release. And now Larian Studios have released another update, titled Patch 3 Inspiration, Freedom & Pacifism, to further improve their already impressive role-playing game.

The latest patch brings a wealth of changes, rounding out the rougher edges reported by the tens of thousands of Early Access players. Companion negativity, pacifist bonuses, and much more can be found within the update. An extensive list of Larian’s latest work can be found below. Get comfy, it’s a lengthy read.

Keep in mind that previous saves will not be compatible with Patch 3. If you are particularly smitten with your Patch 2 or prior adventure and adventurers, you can remain locked into the older version through a related beta branch. The exact details can be found here.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3 Notes

Improvements

Improved character follower movement.

Added an option to hide your helmet in the equipment screen.

Added trajectory preview for force application when using spells.

All characters now correctly stop running when forced turn-based mode is activated.

Companions will now jump to follow the main player character.

Fixed and re-enabled Larian Cross Save between all platforms.

Assorted tweaks to companion approval ratings.

The Combat AI now accounts for falling from jumps.

Changed AI behaviour archetypes for the Boar, Intellect Devourer, and Tiny Spider.

Combat music no longer ends when a character joins combat.

Audio configuration now updates on selection of an option.

In multiplayer, other clients can now hear the dice roll events of a player in dialog.

Decluttered the hotbar UI by allowing selection of upcasted versions of spells with a separate widget.

Improved look of toggle-able Passives that can be added to the hotbar.

Improved some skill tooltips in Character Creation.

Added a tutorial for Inspiration points.

Cinematics: Adjusted emotions and lookats in certain areas.

Cinematics: Camera tweaks and lighting improvements in certain areas.

Cinematics: A large pass of improvements on emotions and attitudes.

Cinematics: Improved fade timings.

Cinematics: Improved blending between poses.

Any dialog associated with a mask will play before equipping it instead of after.

Jumping down a hole now teleports any following characters as well.

Overhauled the sheath/unsheath weapon logic for more consistent behaviour.

Experience is now awarded for avoiding combat and completing smaller side quests.

Added a new sound for rolling initiative in combat.

Balancing Changes

Fire Bolt, Ray of Frost and Acid Splash no longer create surfaces on impact. Fire Bolt still ignites flammable surfaces, and Ray of Frost still freezes water and blood puddles. Fire Bolt’s damage has been adjusted accordingly

Tweaked default ability distribution for Clerics and Rogues. Clerics start with more DEX to take advantage of medium armor; Rogues start with more INT to open them up for Arcane Trickster archetype.

It is no longer possible to perform infinite actions by moving in and out of a White Spore Cloud in a single turn; the status from a White Spore Cloud should now persist until the end of a character’s turn.

Toned down camera shakes for spell prepare effects.

The Shatter spell now works properly with Sculpt Spells.

Melee Sneak Attack now requires a finesse weapon.

Invoke Duplicity now only works properly if the attacker is within 3m of the summon.

Surprised statuses can no longer stack.

Increased price of drow armor to 800 gp.

Allowed effects of multiple Hex spells to stack on the same character.

You can now use Dash while staying hidden (sneaking).

The party can now take 2 short rests per long rest.

The default action on a container’s tooltips is now ‘Open’ instead of ‘Pick up’.

Rebalanced difficulty of dialog skill checks.

Changed the melee skeleton’s ability from Cleave to Slash to make it consistent with his weapon.

Fixed NPCs not reacting to Hunter’s Mark as a hostile action.

Tweaked the AI archetypes of Goblins.

Performance and Stability

Fixed not being able to load some saved games.

Reduced long save times – better thread planning for 4-core CPUs.

Improved stability of the Vulkan version.

Fixed a random crash when removing a character that has followers.

Fixed a random crash when switching weapon set while dual wielding.

Fixed a crash when deleting a lot of saved games

Fixed a crash when lock-picking a heavy chest.

Fixed a random crash on passive roll fail.

Fixed a crash that can occur when items fall on top of each other.

Fixed a crash while loading, related to being in a jump state

Fixed a crash when looting several imp bodies in a sideroom in the tutorial.

Fixes