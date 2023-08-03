Baldur’s Gate 3 Pets: How to Adopt Scratch the Dog and the Owlbear Cub

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers an opportunity to adopt adorable pets like Scratch the Dog and the Owlbear cub. These charming creatures can add a touch of wilderness and personality to your camp. However, adopting them is not easy and requires a few steps to follow. To help you, we have prepared a comprehensive guide that will walk you through the process of adopting Scratch the Dog and the Owlbear cub in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Adopt Scratch in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Here’s how to adopt Scratch the Dog in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Travel to the coordinates X: 70 Y: 474 to find Scratch the Dog near Blighted Village in the forest Drink the Potion of Animal Speaking and interact with Scratch. You will then need to follow these steps: Pass the Animal Care test. I used Persuasion since I’m a Bard, but you can feel free to use what works best for your character.

“I don’t think he’s going to wake up.”

“Come on, you can travel with me if you like.”

“If he doesn’t wake up, follow my scent, I have a camp.” After choosing those dialogue choices you will want to leave and head to your camp. End the day and rest. Return to the camp. Scratch will appear at your camp!

It’s recommended to keep petting Scratch to strengthen your bond with him. Some of your recruited companions will appreciate this friendly interaction. Additionally, Scratch is able to fetch small items, like health potions, for you, providing you with an incentive to pet him as often as possible.

How to Adopt Owlbear Cub in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Here’s how to adopt the Owlbear Cub in Baldur’s Gate 3:

The Owlbear mother and her Cub Northeast of Blighted Village and North of Bridge West of Silvanus Grove. The exact coordinates are X: 85 and Y: 444. Interact with the Owlbear mother when you arrive. You’ll need to pass the dialogue check otherwise you will enter into combat with the Owlbear mother. You can use Persuasion or Intimidation if you have Speak with Animals with Animal Friendship. However, if you do end up in combat with the Owlbear mother, don’t worry because you can still adopt the Owlbear cub. Just make sure you don’t choose the option to put it down after it eats its mother. Head to the Goblin Camp west of Blight Village. I found that it took a couple of Long Rests for the Owlbear Cub to show up here. You’ll need to use some Social Manipulation to Persuade the guards that you are allowed to enter the camp. Look to your left and you will find Krolla with her Chicken Chasing game and the Owlbear Cub. Speak with Krolla and tell her you are taking the Owlbear Cub. You can either Persuade, Intimidate, Illithid Mind Control, or Bribe (500 Gold) Krolla to successfully free the Owlbear cub. Alternatively, if none of this works or you want to fight you can kill the entire Goblin Camp to free the Owlbear Cub, but I tried and it is tough. Talk to the Owlbear cub and have it get your scent Head back to camp. End the Day and rest. Return to Camp. The Owlbear Cub will appear at your camp, but you still have a few more steps to take before you can adopt it: You must pass an Animal Handling Check for DC 10 .

. Select the “Fetch a Piece of Food From Your Bag” option.

option. Select the “Toss the Food to the Owlbear” option.

If you successfully obtain both pets, they will interact with each other and be okay. I was afraid either of them would attack the other. Instead, you will witness their adorable interaction as they become best friends.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck.

- This article was updated on August 3rd, 2023