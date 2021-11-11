Battlefield 2042 Connection Error Fix: Unable to Connect to EA Servers

Try these things if you can't connect to the Battlefield 2042 servers.

November 11th, 2021 by Diego Perez

Battlefield 2042 is finally here, but many players are unable to connect to the EA servers and are encountering several other connection issues. These problems popped up during the game’s open beta in October, and now that the full release is finally upon us, the influx of players is causing severe issues once more. Battlefield 2042 is currently available in early access for Ultimate Edition owners and EA Play members, so the connection issues will likely become more frequent once the full release rolls around on November 19. Here’s how to fix Battlefield 2042 server connection problems.

Unable to Connect to EA Servers Fix

Many players are encountering an error that says “Unable to Connect to EA Servers” when attempting to log into Battlefield 2042. This issue was also present in the game’s beta, so the fix is the same. Here’s what you can do to bypass this error on PC:

  • Close Battlefield 2042
  • Open Task Manager
  • End “EA,” “EA Background Service,” and “EADesktop” processes
  • Restart Battlefield 2042

If you’re playing on a PlayStation or Xbox console, then the process is much simpler. All you have to do is restart Battlefield 2042.

Unfortunately, this is the only potential fix for this issue. There isn’t a guaranteed method to get around this error. The Battlefield 2042 servers are getting hammered by all of the players trying to jump in at the same time, so you may have difficulty connecting during the first few days after launch.

EA is also investigating an issue where players are unable to play the game if they’re using the 10 hour EA Play trial, but a fix should be deployed soon. If you’re a trial player, then just wait for DICE to fix the problem on their end.

How to Fix Battlefield 2042 Connection Errors

Of course, Battlefield 2042 is a fully online game, so players are bound to run into other connection errors down the line. Here’s what you can do to solve most Battlefield 2042 server issues:

  • Try restarting your router or rebooting your console
  • Test a wired connection instead of a wireless one
  • Check the connection speed
  • Ensure other bandwidth-intensive applications are closed while playing
  • Don’t use a VPN while playing
  • Pause any background downloads

If the issue is on your end, then one of the solutions listed above should fix it. If the issue is on EA’s end, however, then you’ll just have to wait for them to fix it. There’s only so much you can do on your end if the Battlefield 2042 servers are down or congested.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

