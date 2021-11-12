Battlefield 2042: How to Claim Gold, Ultimate, and Pre-Order Bonus DLC Skins

Battlefield 2042 is now available in early access, and people who purchased the Gold and Ultimate Editions of the game will receive special DLC items and pre-order bonuses. Depending on the version of the game that you own, you’ll receive various weapon skins, Specialist outfits, and more. It can be difficult to figure out where to get your DLC items though, especially since Battlefield 2042’s UI isn’t the clearest. Here’s how to claim Gold Edition, Ultimate Edition, and pre-order DLC bonus items in Battlefield 2042.

What Does Each Edition Come With?

If you pre-order any version of Battlefield 2042, you’ll receive the Pre-Order Pack for free. It includes the following items:

Battle Hardened Legendary Irish Skin

Baku ACB-90 Knife

Mr. Chompy Epic Weapon Charm

Landfall Player Card Background

Old Guard Tag

If you purchase the Gold Edition of the game, you will get everything included in the standard version of the game and the Pre-Order Pack plus the Year One Pass. Here’s what you get with the Gold Edition:

All Standard Edition content

One Week Early Access Beginning on November 12

Cross-Gen Bundle

Year One Pass Four Specialists Four Battle Passes Three Epic Skin Bundles



Finally, the Ultimate Edition of Battlefield 2042 comes with everything in the Gold Edition plus an additional bonus pack that contains some exclusive cosmetic items. Here’s what the Ultimate Edition gets you:

All Standard Edition content

All Gold Edition content

One Week Early Acess Beginning on November 12

Cross-Gen Bundle

Year One Pass Four Specialists Four Battle Passes Three Epic Skin Bundles

Midnight Ultimate Bundle Legendary Outfit Legendary Weapon Skin Legendary Vehicle Skin

Official Digital Artbook

There are plenty of bonus DLC items to get if you buy a special edition of Battlefield 2042, but where do you find this stuff once you’re actually in the game? Here’s what you need to do.

How to Get Gold, Ultimate, and Pre-Order DLC in Battlefield 2042

All of your DLC items from the Gold and Ultimate Editions of Battlefield 2042 can be found on the Collection page, which can be accessed from the main menu. All Specialist skins can be found by pressing the Customize button while a Specialist is selected.

The Pre-Order Pack includes a skin for Irish, while the Gold Edition skins are available for Sundance, Rao, and Angel. The Gold Edition weapon skins can be used on the PBX-45 SMG, the LCMG light machine gun, and the DM7 marksman rifle. Vehicle skins can be applied to the hovercraft, jet, and tank on the vehicles page.

The Ultimate Edition skin from the Midnight Bundle is for Casper. The weapon skin from the Ultimate Edition is for the M5A3 assault rifle, and it also includes a Ranger skin that can be applied from the drones page.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.