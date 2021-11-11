Battlefield 2042: How to Play Classic Maps From Bad Company 2, 1942, and Battlefield 3

Battlefield 2042 features classic remastered maps from Battlefield 1942, Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3, but they’re not included in the main multiplayer mode. You’ll have to access these modes through Battlefield Portal, a new side mode that’s one of the major selling points for 2042. It allows players to create custom games using assets from 2042 and other Battlefield games, but DICE also allows players to relive classic game modes and maps without any changes. It’s a neat blast from the past, and all your progression carries over too. Here’s how to play classic maps from Battlefield 1942, Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3 in Battlefield 2042.

How to Play Classic Maps in Battlefield 2042

You can play classic Battlefield maps in Battlefield Portal, a special game mode within Battlefield 2042. Portal can be accessed from the main menu. It’s to the right of All-Out Warfare and Hazard Zone. Once you select Portal, you should see the classic games on the featured screen.

Currently, there are only six classic maps available. Two are from 1942, two are from Bad Company 2, and two are from Battlefield 3. Here are all six remastered maps available in Battlefield 2042 right now:

Battlefield 1942 Battle of the Bulge El Alamein

Battlefield Bad Company 2 Arica Harbor Valparaiso

Battlefield 3 Caspian Border Noshahr Canals



Currently, you can only play Conquest on 1942 maps and Battlefield 3 maps. The Bad Company 2 maps are restricted to Rush. The featured playlists allow you to select which game you want to play, but you can also browse community experiences if you would like to find a custom server with a modified ruleset.

Battlefield Portal allows players to customize their experience to their liking, so you could find a custom community server if you don’t like the featured offerings crafted by DICE and official creators. Some servers have Bad Company 2’s arsenal available on 2042’s maps, for example, while others could pit a team equipped with 1942 weapons against a team with Battlefield 3 guns. The possibilities are endless, so feel free to browse the community’s creations to get the most out of Portal.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.