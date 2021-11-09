Battlefield 2042 is the latest instalment in the Battlefield franchise and players have been eagerly diving into the experience throughout the beta. There is something for everybody on offer and no doubt players will be wanting to learn about the gadgets in the game. This guide article will take you over how to use the grappling hook in Battlefield 2042.

How to Use the Grappling Hook in Battlefield 2042

The grappling hook can only be used by Specialist Webster Mackay for the time being. The primary use of the grappling hook is to efficiently and quickly ascend buildings or move over other types of terrain with ease. It can attach to any surface except foliage.

Controller – Press Left on the D-Pad

Keyboard – Press “3” Key

In order to use it, when playing as the indicated Specialist, simply press left on the d-pad if playing with a controller or by pressing ‘3’ on the keyboard if you are using it instead. Find a place where you want to use the grappling hook and fire the shot towards the positioning of the area you want your grapple to attach to.

Once you have fired the grapple, the gadget will immediately winch the player towards it at a suitable speed. The player can move while the grapple is winching from left to right or can jump to detach off the grapple to parachute. When the player is close to the grappling edge they were trying to get over, the game will automatically have the player climb over the ledge or other attachment points in the game.

The Other Uses of the Grappling Hook

The Grappling hook/Grapple Gun has unlimited ammunition and although its primary purpose is for terrain or building navigation; it can also cause 50 damage against enemy infantry and Ranger drones among other uses.

The player can also opt to attempt to grapple onto moving vehicles as there have been reports that the grapple in the beta allowed players to initially grapple slightly towards the vehicles.

Will you be using the Grappling Hook in Battlefield 2042?

Battlefield 2042 is set to release on the 19th of November for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam, and PC.