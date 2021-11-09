Battlefield 2042 Multiplayer Guide: How to Play With Friends

Battlefield 2042 beta gave us a good amount of knowledge about its multiplayer system. With the game on the verge of a full release, players will get to experience the full breadth of the multiplayer aspect and play with their friends. Gaming veterans must vouch for the fact that this contender of the Call Of Duty: Vanguard is all set to satiate their need for a chaotic zone congested with 128 players in a 30-minute all-out warfare.

The launch of the game’s Beta hands-on, on October 6 has managed to hype up millions of players and Battlefield loyalists across the globe. Most are ready to tackle the tough terrain of destruction with the ones they trust their lives with a.k.a., friends. So November 19 (or November 12 for early access players) is the only Friday that players are this excited for. If the multiplayer aspect goes unchanged from Battlefield 2042 beta then here is a guide on to how you shall cut through Battlefield’s signature destruction with your dearest amigos.

How to Play Battlefield 2042 With Friends

It will all start with launching the game on a gaming platform of your choosing: Steam, Origin or any other. After the main screen has loaded, in order to play Battlefield 2042 with your friends you will have to click on the button called “Social” which will be situated at the bottom right corner of the home page. Here, you will be able to view a list of your friends from the same or different platforms. If you shared gaming sessions with other players in the past, you will be viewing them too.

Each player will get to invite a maximum of four. You can also opt for making a team with other players who you think would be the best fit for the upcoming mission. You will have to add them to your friends’ list by sending them a friend request on their respective gaming platforms. Simply choose the “Squad and players” option on the settings panel. Here you will see the profiles of all the players that were there in your previous matches. Clicking on their profile buttons will redirect you to their Origin accounts from where you will be able to send them requests to join you in your brave journey to Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 will also have cross-play support, but it will be a bit different than some other games. This is because only PC and current-gen systems support 128-player games. The cross-play will be split into two groups. PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S players will all be able to play together, while Xbox One and PS4 players will also be able to play together. However, the two groups will not be able to play with each other.

Battlefield 2042 will be available on November 12, 2021, in early access, while the game will launch for everyone on November 19, 2021, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.