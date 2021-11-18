Update 0.2.1 has arrived for Battlefield 2042, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Battlefield 2042’s has been everything but flawless. So far players are experiencing performance issues, server-related issues, and more. This patch should fix some of the problems, so the game should feel a lot better after installing the update. Here’s everything new with Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 Update 0.2.1 Patch Notes

Fixes, Changes, and Improvements

Implemented Server Side upgrades that are targeted at reducing instances of Rubber Banding, often experienced in the later part of a round in All-Out Warfare modes.

Significantly reduced instances of stuttering when playing on Breakaway. If the Silos are destroyed, it should no longer reduce performance on the server. A note that we are continuing to investigate similar occurrences that have been reported to us on other maps.

When looking at allies on your team, their names will now correctly display.

Adjusted the animations for Falck during the End of Round sequence to ensure that she is displayed correctly.

Updated a skin earnable for Boris via Mastery Progression with a new name: Gator.

Ensured that TDM Rounds in Battlefield Portal always start with Random Deploy set as active. We observed that this sometimes wasn’t active when moving from round to round, but have now fixed this.

Applied a set of measures that ensure the correct number of AI spawn in Custom Battlefield Portal modes using the Free for All preset.

PC Only – Enabled Specialist Selection in Hazard Zone via mouse interaction, removing the need to lock in your selection with the Spacebar.

Fixed a rare occurrence in Hazard Zone that would sometimes cause the End of Round flow to not activate correctly, ensuring that the correct amount of bonus XP was awarded.

Repaired an issue found in Hazard Zone that could cause players to be shown on the Map when they were not visible, or spotted.

Provided a fix for Hazard Zone players who were not seeing their Extraction Streaks updating correctly.

It is good to hear the developers are solving servers issues so early on. Rubber banding and stuttering are hindering players’ experience across many matches. Now ally names will display properly, avoiding in-game confusion leading to unexpected deaths. They also fixed some issues on the Hazard Zone game mode. The game is still in its early stages, and players are eager to learn more about the mechanics, characters, and how movement works.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. For more information regarding the patch, go to the official Battlefield 2042 website.