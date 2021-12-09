Update 1.06 has arrived for Battlefield 2042, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is Title Update 3.1 for Battlefield 2042, following the extensive Title Update 3 that was released earlier this month. This update contains even more fixes, including changes to capture objectives on certain maps, nerfs to certain vehicles, and balance adjustments for a wide array of weapons. Here’s everything new with Battlefield 2042 update 1.06.

Battlefield 2042 Update 1.06 Patch Notes

While this patch includes a wide array of changes and fixes, these are the highlights of Battlefield 2042 update 1.06.

Improvements to bullets hit registration consistency.

Balance changes for bullet dispersion and recoil

Further balance changes to Ground Vehicle 30mm, 40mm, and 57mm Cannons to reduce their effectiveness against infantry

A fix for a rare bug where a player could appear invisible to enemies

Fixes for several bugs related to Grenades and Launchers

Improvements to the menu flow for Xbox players to make it easier to opt-out of Cross-Play

Multiple audio improvements to enhance your overall sound experience, focused on clarity, distance and directional perception

With the key highlights out of the way, here’s the full list of changes and fixes for this update.

General

Players that are not the Party Leader can now cancel while waiting in a queue

Xbox – Cross-Play can now be enabled/disabled in the Options menu on Xbox

Your Sort settings will now be correctly remembered when refreshing the Battlefield: Portal Server Browser

Fixed an issue where loadouts would sometimes be empty on the spawn screen after joining a server, preventing weapon selection

Made improvements to ensure Aim Assist is more consistent during console gameplay

Ranger’s effective combat range and overall health has been decreased

Audio

Made various tweaks to the overall audio experience to improve clarity, distance, and directional perception

Fixed an issue where soldiers would not always play indoor specific footsteps

Weapons



Removed bounce from Underbarrel Grenades when firing at short distances

40mm AP Grenades now properly damage vehicles

Fixed some weapons displaying wrong ammo counts for specific magazines

DXR-1 and NTW-50 Bolt Action rifles reload animation increased by 0.2 seconds

Adjusted dispersion values for most weapons, which results in a faster dispersion decrease when tap firing or doing short bursts

Adjusted dispersion increases for most weapons. It now takes slightly longer for weapons to become overly inaccurate in sustained fire

Adjusted the recoil values to prevent over aggressive recoil jumps for the AK24, LCMG, PKP-BP, SFAR-M GL, and PP-29

Improved hip fire accuracy for all SMGs to make them better stand-out from other automatic weapon archetypes

LMG dispersion and recoil lowered to improve performance in sustained fire

Additional improvements to recoil control for all weapons, more specifically automatic weapons.

Increased close range damage and consistency of the MCS-880 when using Buckshot Shell or Flechette Shells

Fixed a bug that caused bullets to be fired below the player’s aims for the SFAR-M GL and the K30

Vehicles

Fixed a bug where vehicle weapons sometimes did not deal blast damage on a direct hit

We’re reducing the Ground Vehicle 30mm Cannon effectiveness versus infantry. It now overheats faster, has a slightly reduced rate of fire and blast damage, and increased fall off damage at distance Rate of Fire 350 -> 330 Heat Per Bullet 0.13 -> 0.14 Heat Drop Per Second 0.5 -> 0.475 Blast Damage 20 -> 18

LCAA Hovercraft – 40mm GPL Grenade Launcher Blast Damage lowered from 55 -> 35

The 40mm Utility Pod upwards firing angle is now easier to use

EBAA Wildcat – 57mm Cannon Removed dispersion Ammo 12 -> 8 Impact Damage 85 -> 75 Blast Damage 70 -> 35



Gadgets

Frag Grenade



Increased the time to detonate a Frag Grenade from 1.1s -> 1.4s after first bounce on a hard collision

Increased damage of Frag Grenades across game modes to deal 120 damage and guarantee a kill on armored players too

Reduced Frag and Incendiary Grenade max ammo count from 2 -> 1

Prox Sensor



Lowered spotting radius from 30m -> 20m

Lowered uptime from 30s -> 14s

Lowered amount of Prox Sensor a player can carry and deploy from 2 -> 1

Battlefield Hazard Zone



Fixed an issue that caused the roaming Occupying Forces LATV4 Recon to spawn at the wrong times or not at all

Breakthrough

Kaleidoscope – Rooftop Capture Objective has been removed. There are now two Capture Objective at the bottom in BT large and one at the bottom in BT small

Orbital – Rooftop Capture Objective has been removed. There is now a single Capture Objective at the bottom in BT large and BT small

Hourglass – Rooftop Capture Objective has been removed. There is now a single Capture Objective at the bottom in BT large and BT small. Also fixed an issue where players were spawning out of bounds

Soldier

Improvements on back pedaling into objects when being in prone position

Fixed a rare issue where players could turn invisible when spawning on a full/destroyed vehicle

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.