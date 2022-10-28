Bayonetta 3: How to Unlock the Door Behind the Waterfall in Chapter 1

If there’s one thing to remember about Bayonetta titles, it’s that they are all about two things. Action, and hidden secrets which will undoubtedly keep you on your toes throughout the entire game. From the moment you begin Chapter One in Bayonetta 3, you will need to stay alert to notice any hidden doors or chests which can return valuable rewards. As you step onto the first island, you’ll see a large waterfall toward the center of the map. If you walk closely, you’ll notice a blue forcefield beyond the water, locking away something within a cave. So read on to find out where you can locate the key.

Where to Find the Key for the Door Behind the Waterfall in Bayonetta 3

To find the key to this forcefield, walk up and around the mountain until you find the glowing relic. Once activated, walk past the moon spot to trigger combat with various enemies. They are reasonably easy to defeat, so you shouldn’t face too much trouble. Once the area is cleared from the moon spot, head left toward the large tree, and you’ll see a handful of platforms leading up to a glowing key. From the Moon Spot, it’s difficult to see the key behind the tree, but if you head up the path and veer left instead of following it right, it’s easy to spot. You’ll need to pick this up by pressing Y and take it back to the waterfall.

With the key, jump to the waterfall’s base and climb the rocks to unlock the forcefield. Inside, you’ll see another glowing relic you need to activate to unlock a chest. After successfully opening the chest, you will receive a Witch Heart Fragment. As you exit the waterfall, you’ll also see a glowing platform. If you jump up these, you’ll be able to snag a hidden Card Pack toward the top of the mountain, and it would be rude not to utilize it while you’re there.

Bayonetta 3 is available on Nintendo Switch.

