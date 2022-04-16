Best 4-Star Kamisato Ayaka Sword in Genshin Impact

Kamisato Ayaka‘second rerun, part of Genshin Impact‘s current version 2.6 ”Zephyr of the Violet Garden” is only three days away, and players cannot hold off their excitement, as many continue to work hard on getting not only the best artifacts but also on getting enough resources to get the best weapon for the Princess of the Kamisato House. But, with that said, what is the best 4-star weapon for Kamisato Ayaka? To answer that and more, we will now tell you what is the best 4-star sword for Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact.

What is the Best 4-Star Sword for Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact?

Taking into account not only the performances of the weapons in-game but also the information revealed and gathered by the game’s community, among all 4-star weapons available for Ayaka, the craftable 4-star sword Amenoma Kageuchi can be considered the best, thanks to its ability to both offer a high overall ATK bonus and its passive, which increases the availability of Ayaka’s Elemental Burst, which is arguably her biggest source of damage. Another plus of the weapon lies in the fact that players can upgrade it to its maximum requirement for free, which will, in turn, allow Ayaka to recover up to 26 energy particles per Elemental Burst performed.

That said, its important to point out that the overall damage of the weapon will not be comparable with that of Ayaka’s featured 5-star Sword Mistsplitter Reforged, which gives her not only a 12% Elemental Damage Bonus (R1) but also has the ability to offer an 8/16/28% (R1) Elemental Damage Bonus based on the number of Mistsplitter’s Emblem stacks gained.

It’s also important to point out that the 5-star sword will be one of the weapons featured as part of Genshin Impact’s version 2.6 second weapon wish banner, together with The Unforged Claymore. Both the Ayaka rerun banner and the game’s new weapon featured wish banner are both set to run from April 19th to May 10th, 2022.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.