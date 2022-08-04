Among all of the Pyro DPS’ in Genshin Impact, Yoimiya is without a doubt a fan favorite, thanks to not only her personality and design but also her extremely intuitive and fun set. But is Yoimiya F2P friendly, and if so, which are the best weapons for her? To answer that and more, here are the best 4-star weapons for Yoimiya, as well as how to get them.

Best 4-Star Weapons for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

To answer the first question, yes, Yoimiya is F2P friendly character, as her second best 4-star weapon, Hamayumi, can be acquired for free, given that you take the time to gather the necessary resources, while her BIS 4-star Rust, is gacha exclusive. With that said, overall, of all the 4-star weapons in the game, the already mentioned two set themselves apart thanks to their ability to fit Yoimiya’s kit perfectly. You can check out below a quick overview of the already mentioned 4-star weapons, as well as why they are a great fit for Yoimiya:

Rust : Yoimiya’s best 4-star weapon, capable of surpassing many 5-stars at R4-R5, thanks to the weapon’s ability to massively increase her Normal attack damage, which is the backbone of Yoimiya’s kit, all while offering a fair amount of overall ATK. As we said above, the Rust bow can be obtained exclusively by gacha, on either the game’s standard wish banner or on selected weapon-focused banners.

: Yoimiya’s best 4-star weapon, capable of surpassing many 5-stars at R4-R5, thanks to the weapon’s ability to massively increase her Normal attack damage, which is the backbone of Yoimiya’s kit, all while offering a fair amount of overall ATK. As we said above, the Rust bow can be obtained exclusively by gacha, on either the game’s standard wish banner or on selected weapon-focused banners. Hamayumi: One of the best F2P bows in the game, as well as a great fit for Yoimiya, Hamayumi shines thanks to its ability to not only offer her a good amount of ATK but also buff her entire kit, thanks to its passive, which can boost her normal attack from 32% all the way to 64% if you have 100% energy (R5). Hamayumi can be obtained exclusively via crafting. To upgrade the weapon all the way to R5, whoever, you will need a total of 5 Northlander Bow Billets, as well as 250 Amethyst Lumps and 250 White Iron Chunks.

