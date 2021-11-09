Best Attachments to Reduce Bloom in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Missing your shots? Help yourself with these tips.

November 9th, 2021 by Noah Nelson

Vanguard-Reduce-Bloom-min

Are you missing your shots in Call of Duty: Vanguard? Don’t blame yourself, blame the bloom. In the newest game in the series, players are finding that they’re missing more shots than normal. Here’s what bloom is and how to reduce it in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Vanguard was released on Nov. 5 and people are really enjoying it. Whether it is the new zombies or another round of multiplayer, there is a lot to look forward to and enjoy in Call of Duty: Vanguard. What people aren’t excited about, however, is the bloom.

Vanguard-Weapon-XP-Grind-Fastest-Ways-to-Level-Up-Weapons-in-Call-of-Duty-Vanguard-article

What is Bloom?

A mechanic not new to the series, bloom equals random bullet spread. But in Call of Duty: Vanguard, most guns have so much bloom that players are getting frustrated and asking for the feature to be reduced or removed entirely. Players are finding that, while snipers have the same amount of bloom as usual, the worst offenders are the SMGs. Some have used this to their advantage to spray up close, but most medium- to long-range players are having troubles. There are ways to minimize the pesky bloom.

How to Reduce Bloom in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Attachments are the ticket to reduce bloom. When using the new Gunsmith system, look for weapon attachments that have both Accuracy and Recoil Control stat boosts. The difference between Accuracy and Recoil Control is something to note. Recoil Control helps your guns stay on target instead of climb as you shoot. Accuracy, however, deals exactly with bloom making your shots hit your target more often.

When working on your build-out, focus on keeping your Accuracy stat positive. Some of the best attachments to help reduce bloom in Call of Duty: Vanguard are the following:

  • MX Silencer (+1 Accuracy)
  • Chord Muzzle Break (+1 Accuracy)
  • F8 Stabilizer (+2 Accuracy)
  • M1941 Handstop (+1 Accuracy)
  • Hatched Grip (+1 Accuracy)
  • Anastasia Sniper Barrel

While having negative Accuracy stats can be effective if you’re building a run and gun class, most of the time you will want to have the best Accuracy that you can. Some of the worst attachments for bloom are the following:

  • Recoil Booster (-1 Accuracy)
  • Fabric Grip (-1 Accuracy)
  • ZAC FA Short

Of course, when in need of attachments, you will need to level up your guns. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to dominate the battlefield in confidence. If any other questions arise about Call of Duty: Vanguard or if you need the best tips, stay tuned for more.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Best Mechanical Keyboard Switches for Gaming: Red, Blue, Brown, and More Explained
So you’re looking for a new mechanical keyboard to play some of the hottest PC games (like Call of Duty:...
Attack of the Fanboy
Call of Duty Vanguard Promotional image Best Vanguard M1928 Loadout: Attachments, Perks, Class Setup
An all-rounded SMG loadout for the field.
Attack of the Fanboy
Official Call of Duty Vanguard cover image. How to Unlock Watches in Call of Duty: Vanguard
Accessorize for the battlefield!
Attack of the Fanboy
Official image for Call of Duty Vanguard article. Vanguard Server Status: How to Fix Call of Duty: Vanguard Server Issues and Connection Problems
Server issues in Call of Duty: Vanguard? Here's everything you need to know about fixing them.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy