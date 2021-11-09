Best Attachments to Reduce Bloom in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Are you missing your shots in Call of Duty: Vanguard? Don’t blame yourself, blame the bloom. In the newest game in the series, players are finding that they’re missing more shots than normal. Here’s what bloom is and how to reduce it in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Vanguard was released on Nov. 5 and people are really enjoying it. Whether it is the new zombies or another round of multiplayer, there is a lot to look forward to and enjoy in Call of Duty: Vanguard. What people aren’t excited about, however, is the bloom.

What is Bloom?

A mechanic not new to the series, bloom equals random bullet spread. But in Call of Duty: Vanguard, most guns have so much bloom that players are getting frustrated and asking for the feature to be reduced or removed entirely. Players are finding that, while snipers have the same amount of bloom as usual, the worst offenders are the SMGs. Some have used this to their advantage to spray up close, but most medium- to long-range players are having troubles. There are ways to minimize the pesky bloom.

How to Reduce Bloom in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Attachments are the ticket to reduce bloom. When using the new Gunsmith system, look for weapon attachments that have both Accuracy and Recoil Control stat boosts. The difference between Accuracy and Recoil Control is something to note. Recoil Control helps your guns stay on target instead of climb as you shoot. Accuracy, however, deals exactly with bloom making your shots hit your target more often.

When working on your build-out, focus on keeping your Accuracy stat positive. Some of the best attachments to help reduce bloom in Call of Duty: Vanguard are the following:

MX Silencer (+1 Accuracy)

Chord Muzzle Break (+1 Accuracy)

F8 Stabilizer (+2 Accuracy)

M1941 Handstop (+1 Accuracy)

Hatched Grip (+1 Accuracy)

Anastasia Sniper Barrel

While having negative Accuracy stats can be effective if you’re building a run and gun class, most of the time you will want to have the best Accuracy that you can. Some of the worst attachments for bloom are the following:

Recoil Booster (-1 Accuracy)

Fabric Grip (-1 Accuracy)

ZAC FA Short

Of course, when in need of attachments, you will need to level up your guns. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to dominate the battlefield in confidence. If any other questions arise about Call of Duty: Vanguard or if you need the best tips, stay tuned for more.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.