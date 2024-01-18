Image: Graffiti Games

Like most rogue-likes, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank challenges you to fight through a labyrinthine environment stuffed to the gills with enemies. If you want to reach the inner sanctum of the Botanical Bank and feast your eyes on the Mysterious Motherload, you’ll need the right build for the job.

Creating the right build in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank boils down to finding a pair of weapons that complement your playstyle, so your ideal combination may be different than mine. Here’s my pick for the best build in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank.

The Best Build in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

My choice for the best build in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank goes to a combination I’ve christened the “Rip-and-Revenge” build. This build blends sound ranged damage output with solid melee coverage, enabling you to eliminate most threats at most ranges. This build also has a healthy dose of story relevance, so be wary of spoilers.

How to Build the Rip-and-Revenge Build in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

It will take you quite a while to find the specific weapons you need to build the final version of the rip-and-revenge build, but you can use stand-in weapons to replicate it. The first ingredient in the rip-and-revenge build is the Chainsaw. This Doom icon is hands-down the best melee weapon in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, thanks to its solid damage output and rapid attack speed.

You can get the Chainsaw by reaching Weapon Research Level 5 in the Warehouse, so you’ll need to turn in quite a few droppable weapons from the main game before you can use it. Fortunately, the Speer and the Leek Katana will serve this build well until you save up for the Chainsaw.

The second half of the rip-and-revenge build is more flexible than the first since the chainsaw pairs well with any ranged weapon. However, I’d argue that the Chainsaw works best when paired with Dad’s Gun, the rusty revolver you find for making your way to the Mysterious Motherload and learning the truth about what happened to your father, Don Turnipino.

Dad’s Gun works similarly to the Magnum Revolver you get in most Resident Evil games, dealing massive damage to enemies and bosses. Unlike RE’s Magnum, however, Dad’s Gun never runs out of ammo and reloads incredibly fast, so you won’t have to worry about being unable to use it in most situations.

The Chainsaw and Dad’s Gun pair well together thanks to their similar damage output and varied attack speeds. Dad’s Gun can deal with almost any threat from a safe distance, while the Chainsaw can shave down anyone who gets too close in seconds. With this combo, I could take down every boss in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank in under three minutes.