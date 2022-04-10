If you’re one of the millions of subscribers to Xbox Game Pass, you already know that it offers a great selection of titles that can’t be matched by the competition. The value of Game Pass cannot be understated, as you’ll be granted instant access to a plethora of games that you’ll be able to play as long as they’re on the service, and a chance to buy them at a discounted rate if you love them enough.

However, there are some great co-op titles on the service that players may overlook, so let’s dive in and take a look at some of the best Co-Op and Split Screen games on Xbox Game Pass!

Xbox Game Pass – Best Co-Op and Splitscreen Games

If you’ve got a friend over for the day, or a significant other that likes to game, you’ll want to make sure that you find great titles that can satiate the urge to game. We’ll be diving into a few different titles that would be great for players of any kind, and why we think that they’re not to be looked over.

Gang Beasts

What if you took Super Smash Brothers, removed all of the tactics of the game, and made everything flop around like the wacky, inflatable tube man outside of your local gas station? You’d have Gang Beasts, a riotously good time that pits you against up to 3 other players, letting you take part in absolutely chaotic times. Do you want to pick up your friend with ridiculous ragdoll physics and toss them off of the side of a moving truck? You can do that. Do you want to set up an elaborate move that requires crazy teamwork, just to turn on them when everything is done? You can do that, as well! The fun doesn’t stop with this title, and you’ll be able to create some absolute chaos as you play online or locally.

It Takes Two

If you’re subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll have instant access to a whole selection of EA titles, and with games like It Takes Two, it makes the purchase a no-brainer. It Takes Two is a stylish co-op platformer puzzle game that will have you feeling emotions throughout its whole experience. You’ll be placed in the shoes of a couple that is going through some marital strife and needs the help of the daughter to break the curse that has been placed upon them. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience and a solid recommendation for anyone to play through.

Sea Of Thieves

Talk about a redemption story. When Sea of Thieves first launched, players were granted a bare-bones game with not a whole lot to do. Fast forward a few years, and now you have one of the most active online communities, as you’ll set to the seas with your friends and plunder riches, fight other players in naval combat, explore worlds with a fun and unique art style, and create your legacy. A blast to play with friends but does require a little bit of time before things really get cooking with whale oil.

Stardew Valley

For those that are looking for a game to keep them preoccupied until the end of days, Stardew Valley is the perfect option. Offering a beautiful pixel art style, you’ll be tasked with bringing your grandfather’s farm back to its former glory. By taking all of the best parts of Harvest Moon and polishing them to near perfection, while offering new perks like combat, you’ll find yourself starting early in the day, and not noticing that you’ve been playing for 20 hours straight until you look at the time. A great time-waster, with excellent music, beautiful visuals, and more, there’s a reason that it’s so highly regarded.

Taiko No Tatsujin: The Drum Master!

For those looking to inject their Xbox with some Japanese flair, you need to look no further than Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! Featuring fun visuals, a plethora of songs, and customization options, you’ll find yourself drawn in for the cartoony characters, and staying until you can finish your new favorite song on Expert. While the premise is simple, this rhythm game challenges you with only two musical note types fired off in your direction at a rapid pace, making it one of the most challenging titles around. You’ll have a blast as you drum your way through songs, and find yourself creating your personal Don-Chan to your liking!

And those are five of the best co-op titles available on Xbox Game Pass! With so many to choose from, you may find your new favorite on this list, or find the time to revisit a classic that you may have forgotten about! No matter what, you’ll have a great time with any of the titles on this list, so get on your Xbox and get these titles queued up to download!