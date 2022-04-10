Best Co-Op Games Like It Takes Two on PS4

If you’ve played It Takes Two, you’ll find yourself entranced in a fun, joyful romp that requires a second player to join in on the mayhem that happens throughout the story. Not only is the gameplay great, but the story is also excellent as well, putting you in the shoes of a couple that is going through some marital strife, and needs the help of the daughter to break the curse that has been placed upon them. It’s a very one-of-a-kind game, and it may leave you itching for more games in the same vein.

But, what kind of games are you going to find that can help scratch that itch? Follow along with us as we go through co-op games on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that fall within that category!

PlayStation 4 & 5 – Games Like It Takes Two

While there may not be games that are exactly like It Takes Two, except for a previous title from the developer, you’ll be able to find a lot of fun co-op games that have a low skill ceiling, allowing you to bring a friend who may not be great at games along for the ride.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Starting off our list with a fun, breezy cooperative title, Sackboy: A Big Adventure puts you in the shoes of the titular character Sackboy, as you venture across worlds made of crafted goodness. There is a lack of challenge here, so it may be a great title to bring a significant other along for the ride with, especially if they aren’t a super gamer. However, what you’ll find are beautifully crafted worlds, full of love, care, and details that will put a huge smile on your face. Plus, the musical levels are an absolute blast, and like nothing else on the market.

Unravel 2

Following the vein of Sackboy, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another game as adorable as Unravel 2. You’ll be controlling a Yarny on its quest to find its owner, and you can bring a friend along for the ride. You’ll be able to swing, pull and wrap your way around objects in the world, and you’ll have a great time doing it, as the controls are solid, the world is beautiful, and the story is strangely melancholy. You’ll want to make sure that you’re bringing along a partner that is capable of handling some good platforming skills, as you’ll find some complicated moves throughout this journey.

Scott Pilgrim VS The World

While not the same as It Takes Two, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a game as fun as this on the PlayStation Store. Featuring a gorgeous pixel-art style that still can’t be beaten, a soundtrack that pumps you up to take on these baddies, and a story that follows the graphic novel to the T, you’ll be able to bring anyone along for the ride, as this game is easy to pick up and play. Those who have been gaming for a while will feel at home with this one, as there are many different references to the classics, all done up in a package that can’t be beat. Plus, the ability to pick one of seven different characters will let you find your perfect playstyle!

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

While fresh on the market, you’ll be able to jump right into your favorite sci-fi fare and help save the galaxy. With a stellar sense of humor, many hours of gameplay, and an absurd number of characters to unlock and play as you’ll be having the time of your life. While some of the older Star Wars Lego games haven’t aged as gracefully as we would like to have them, this new take on the franchise is a breath of fresh air, and with its stellar visual design, great gameplay, and more, you can bring anyone along for the ride and have a great time!

A Way Out

Now, for the most obvious take of this article. A Way Out is essentially the prequel to It Takes Two, featuring its unique blend of gameplay that allows each character to be controlled by a separate person, and experience a heart-wrenching tale that will have you sobbing by the end of it. This brought a whole new gameplay style to the table and has only been replicated to perfection by its newer iteration. For those that care about a story in games, this is a must-play, and for players that have a friend that is willing to help them break out of jail to find their way back home, you’ll find an amazing title here.

And there are 5 games that you’ll be able to play with a friend, significant other, or even a parent in some cases. These games are all excellent in their own right and have brought a whole new type of experience to the table, so you’ll want to do whatever you have to to get your hands on these.