Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering what the best early-game weapons and mods in Dead Island 2 are so you can slay your way through Hell-A without issue? First, of course, there are many different types of melee and projectile weapons. What’s even more is the number of ways you can modify your weapon to fit your specific playstyle or the type of zombies and traps you run across. However, to truly thrive during your initial stay in Hell-A, you should pick a few weapons and mods over others at the beginning.

The Best Weapons and Mods for Early Game in Dead Island 2

There are three best weapon types and mods for the early game in Dead Island 2. These three were chosen because of the types of zombies and traps you will run into while exploring Bel-Air, the Halperin Hotel, and Beverly Studios. Having these weapons in your inventory will allow you to adapt to whatever situation you find yourself in.

Uncommon Melee Electrocutor Mod

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Adding the Uncommon Melee Electrocutor Mod to a quick swinging weapon, as the Machete Sam B gives you, will allow you to slay zombies quickly. The best way to stay alive during a zombie apocalypse (at least until you hit more brutal zombies) is by killing zombies quickly. This build also allows you to stun zombies with electricity with multiple attacks allowing you to kill them safely (or run away if you are swarmed).

Another terrific aspect of this electric build is the ability to turn water into an electric trap. This allows you to not only any number of zombies that walk into the trap, but it will most likely kill them for you as well, which will save your weapon durability. You can swing your weapon into the water to create a fire source to trigger the trap. Just ensure you aren’t standing in it because you will get damaged too.

Related: All Dead Island 2 Weapon Types Explained

Uncommon Melee Cremator Mod

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Likewise, if you attach the Melee Cremator Mod to a sword, you will now have a fast-swinging weapon that ignites zombies, causing a burn status effect. If your initial swings don’t kill them, the fire damage they take will.

You can also light any gas traps you encounter, setting the zombies on fire and applying a burning status effect. Then, just like with water, you can swing your weapon into the gas to create a source of fire to trigger the trap. Just ensure you aren’t standing in it because you will get damaged too.

Uncommon Melee Impactor Mod

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This build has you swinging a long weapon like a club, wrench, or rake with an Uncommon Melee Impactor Mod. These weapons may be slower, but they hit like a truck, which allows you to knock multiple zombies backward with the first hit and then knock them down to the ground after multiple attacks. This will keep zombies at a distance and allow you to Skull Stomp them when knocked down, safely killing them.