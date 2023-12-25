Best Essence for Every Tool and Weapon in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In LEGO Fortnite, you can build an essence table to modify your weapons and tools, but which essence works best for each tool or weapon?

The Essence Table isn’t compatible with all items, but it can be used to modify tools and weapons like Pickaxes, Swords, Recurve Crossbows, and Forest Axes. However, essences have different functions and may not be suitable for every tool or weapon in the game.

Top Essence for Each Weapon and Tool in LEGO Fortnite

After crafting your Essence Table, you can start modifying your weapons and tools. The most common recommendation is usually to go with the Essence of Damage for all your weapons and the Essence of Durability for all tools. While this is a common strategy, it’s not the only one. Since all tools have three slots for essences, players have room to experiment. All tools have three slots for essences, so players can get a bit creative.

It’s not a bad idea to have a sword and a crossbow enhanced with an Essence of Health or an Essence of Luck when traveling for too long. If you’re unsure about the function of each Essence, see the explanations below:

Essence of Damage: Increases the damage caused by the weapon or tool.

Essence of Durability: Increases the durability of the weapon or tool that it was applied to.

Essence of Health: When an enemy is defeated by a weapon with this essence, it has a higher chance of dropping a healing item.

Essence of Luck: Enemies defeated by a weapon or tool that has an Essence of Luck have a higher chance of dropping extra loot.



Also, if you’re happy with your weapon’s damage, applying an Essence of Durability to your sword or crossbow can make them last longer. I prefer this method because I find the weapon durability system to be a bit frustrating. Longer-lasting weapons also free up space in your backpack for more items, which can be very beneficial when exploring the different biomes in LEGO Fortnite.