Best Football Manager 2024 Free Agents

When rounding out your team in Football Manager 2024, it’s best to consider the pool of free agents with a healthy balance of base skill and decently high potential. You want bang for your buck, but you’ll be surprised how far some of these talents can go.

Football Manager 2024: Best Free Agents to Add to Your Team

To get a good sample group of the best free agents to consider in Football Manager 2024, we wanted to sample top selections for each position, along with suggestions from the community. One thing to consider is that not all of your selections should necessarily be the youngest players; consider each player’s stats and keep in mind their cost-efficiency.

Player Position Age Javier Pastore AMC 34 Roberto Soriano AMC 32 Jesse Lingard AMLC 30 Diego Perotti AMR 34 Marlos AMR 35 Jang Hyun-soo CB 31 Adrien Silva CM 34 Shkrodan Mustafi DC 31 Jean-Philippe Gbamin DM 27 Peter Etebo DM 27 Luan Silva FC 24 David de Gea GK 32 Sergio Asenjo GK 34 Kostas Stafylidis LB 29 Souleyman Doumbia LB 26 Helder Costa LW 29 Jose Campana MC/AMC 30 Aleix Vidal RB 33 Alamy Toure RB 27 Karim Bellarabi RW 33 Bobby Wood Striker 30 Brian Fernandez Striker 28 Fabio Quagliarella Striker 40

As you’ll notice, there’s a healthy spread both of ages and positions from which you can choose to enhance your pool. Some of these will make some solid starters for your team, while others still have enough juice left in them to compete even if they’re getting older, with the oldest example being Fabio Quagliarella, a 40-year-old striker. But in terms of being economical and strategic, this is a strong pool of players you can add on a much lower budget than some of the bigger names you’ll find.

