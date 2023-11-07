Best Football Manager 2024 Free Agents

When rounding out your team in Football Manager 2024, it’s best to consider the pool of free agents with a healthy balance of base skill and decently high potential. You want bang for your buck, but you’ll be surprised how far some of these talents can go.
Football Manager 2024: Best Free Agents to Add to Your Team
To get a good sample group of the best free agents to consider in Football Manager 2024, we wanted to sample top selections for each position, along with suggestions from the community. One thing to consider is that not all of your selections should necessarily be the youngest players; consider each player’s stats and keep in mind their cost-efficiency.
|Player
|Position
|Age
|Javier Pastore
|AMC
|34
|Roberto Soriano
|AMC
|32
|Jesse Lingard
|AMLC
|30
|Diego Perotti
|AMR
|34
|Marlos
|AMR
|35
|Jang Hyun-soo
|CB
|31
|Adrien Silva
|CM
|34
|Shkrodan Mustafi
|DC
|31
|Jean-Philippe Gbamin
|DM
|27
|Peter Etebo
|DM
|27
|Luan Silva
|FC
|24
|David de Gea
|GK
|32
|Sergio Asenjo
|GK
|34
|Kostas Stafylidis
|LB
|29
|Souleyman Doumbia
|LB
|26
|Helder Costa
|LW
|29
|Jose Campana
|MC/AMC
|30
|Aleix Vidal
|RB
|33
|Alamy Toure
|RB
|27
|Karim Bellarabi
|RW
|33
|Bobby Wood
|Striker
|30
|Brian Fernandez
|Striker
|28
|Fabio Quagliarella
|Striker
|40
Related: Best Players to Evolve in EA Sports FC 24 | Best Evolution Players
As you’ll notice, there’s a healthy spread both of ages and positions from which you can choose to enhance your pool. Some of these will make some solid starters for your team, while others still have enough juice left in them to compete even if they’re getting older, with the oldest example being Fabio Quagliarella, a 40-year-old striker. But in terms of being economical and strategic, this is a strong pool of players you can add on a much lower budget than some of the bigger names you’ll find.
- This article was updated on November 7th, 2023