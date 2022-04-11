Best Fortnite Controller Settings (Chapter 3 Season 2): Sensitivity, Deadzones, and More

When it comes to competitive games like Fortnite, you’ll want to make sure that you have every advantage over your opponents as humanly possibly. Making sure that your controller has the best settings possible for button combinations and the like will make sure that you go from a sweat to a pro in no time.

But, what are the best settings that you can have on your controller? Follow along with us as we dive into what we believe to be the best controller options for Fortnite, to help you step your game up!

Fortnite – Best Controller Settings

Making sure that things are set up properly will help your skills improve after a few games, so that way you can stop getting killed off early, start making it to the end of the game and get some wins in your pocket.

With these controller settings, you’ll be looking like a pro in no time:

Input

Controller Auto Run – On

Build Immediately (Builder Pro) – On

Edit Hold Time – 0.100 Seconds

Slide Hold Time – 0.1.00 Seconds

Vibration – Off

Sensitivity

Look Sensitivity – 3 (Slow++)

Aim Sensitivity (ADS) – 4 (Normal)

Build Mode Sensitivity Multiplier – 2.4x

Edit Mode Sensitivity Multiplier – 2.4

Use Advanced Options – On

Advanced – Look Sensitivity

Look Horizontal Speed – 43%

Look Vertical Speed – 43%

Turning Horizontal Boost – 0%

Turning Vertical Boost – 0%

Turning Boost ramp Time – 0.00 Seconds

Instant Boost When Building – Off

Advanced – Aim Down Sights (ADS) Sensitivity

ADS Look Horizontal Speed – 11%

ADS Look Vertical Speed – 11%

ADS Turning Horizontal Boost – 0%

ADS Turning Vertical Boost – 0%

ADS Turning Boost Ramp Time – 0.00 Seconds

Advanced – Sensitivity

Look Dampening Time – 0.00 Seconds

Look Input Curve – Linear

Aim Assist Strength – 100%

Controller Deadzone

Left Stick Deadzone – 15%

Right Stick Deadzone – 11%

Thanks to Wolfiez on YouTube, you’ll be able to follow along with these settings and see the improvements that were made from his before and afters of playtime with these settings. Trying these settings out in either Build or Zero Build mode should help improve your game. Trying these out and seeing what you’ll accomplish is part of the fun, as you’ll be able to tweak these settings at any time to get your perfect controller layout.

As with any game, you’ll want to find the best settings for you to make sure that you’re comfortable, so build off of these settings and find the best ones for you! You may love these, or you may think things are too fast or too slow. Finding the perfect middle ground will help make you feel like you’re going to become the next Ninja in a heartbeat.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.