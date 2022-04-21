Best Fortnite Hide and Seek Codes (April 2022): The Best Hide and Seek Maps in Creative

If you’re looking to have some fun without running and gunning, you’ll be able to play Hide And Seek with your friends in Fortnite. Running away from foes and trying your best to blend in with the scenery, you’ll have a blast while you’re in the Prop Hunt Mode. Some of these, however, are more exciting and fun than others, offering unique situations that you’ll need to take part in, so let’s dive in and find out which of the Prop Hunt codes are the best of the bunch. These are the Top 5 Prop Hunt/Hide And Seek Codes for April 2022!

5. 0730-4860-4137

Bringing it back to the original days of Fortnite, you’ll need to make your way through the Original Tilted Towers in search of your friends. Plus, with the fact that this can handle 50 Players, you’ll need to make sure that you’re ready to hunt, and ready to take down your foes. They could be anywhere and anything, so be on the lookout!

4. 9333-9129-4841

You’ll be able to team up with your friends to fool the hunter in this epic Poolside Hide and Seek match! With 16 Players, this is one of the smaller sets, but with plenty of spots to hide, you’ll be in the clear as you avoid behind hunted, and find plenty of chances to get back into a new spot!

3. 3948-7015-9316

With an arena that can comfortably hold 20 Players, you’ll be able to hide to your heart’s content. And since this isn’t a normal location on the Fortnite map, you’ll have plenty of places to hide, as you won’t stick out like a sore thumb. You’ll slide and glide your way to victory as you hunt down your friends and strangers inside of this cool Roller Disco map!

2.2785-6389-3940

Much like the outlaws of the olden days, you’ll need to avoid the sheriff in this wild west-styled hide and seek map. Will you hide as a bottle, sitting on the top of a fence, or will you go for somewhere less obvious? The choice is yours, as you try to fit in in this old shanty town!

1. 1662-3121-3063

While this is one of the smaller maps to navigate, it’s also one of the funniest modes that we’ve seen in quite some time. You’ll need to hide out as trash inside of a taxi while being hunted down. Will you make it to your destination, or will you be tossed out faster than expected? Try this mode out to see for yourself, and be ready for some laughs!

And there we have it, the Top 5 Best Hide & Seek/Prop Hunt Maps for April 2022! Try any of these out for a great time, and be ready to hide and hunt your way to victory!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.