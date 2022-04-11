Best Fortnite Keyboard/Mouse Settings (Chapter 3 Season 2): Sensitivity, Key Bindings, and More

In the ever-popular Fortnite game, you’ll be able to get your hands on some of the craziest crossovers in history by working your way up the Battle Pass, scoring victories, and more. However, if you keep finding yourself getting eliminated quickly, it may be time to change some things around.

Thankfully, we are here to help. You’ll be able to change the sensitivity, keybinds and more on your PC to make sure that you’re kicking butt and taking names, and different tiers of the Battle Pass at the same time. So follow along with us as we discuss and dive into the best settings for Keyboard and Mouse players for Fortnite!

Fortnite – Best Keyboard/Mouse Settings

If you’re looking to feel more like a pro at Fortnite, you’ll want to follow along with these Keyboard and Mouse settings to help you elevate your game to a new level. You’ll want to change these settings on your game, to make things go your way:

Mouse Sensitivity

X-Axis Sensitivity – 3.5%

Y-Axis Sensitivity – 3.5%

Targetting Sensitivity – 33.5%

Scope Sensitivity – 33.5%

Ignore Gamepad Input – Off

Lock Input Method As Mouse – Off

Mouse Flight

Mouse Sensitivity Multiplier For Aircraft – 81%

Invert Aircraft Mouse Controls – On

Keybind Movement Settings

Move Forward – W

Move Left – A

Move Backward – S

Move Right – D

Jump – Space Bar

Sprint – Left Shift

Crouch (Tap)/Slide (Hold) – Left Control

Combat

Fire – Left Mouse Button

Target – Right Mouse Button

Reload – R

Use – E

Harvesting Tool – T

Weapon Slot 1 – Middle Mouse Button

Weapon Slot 2 – Mouse Wheel Down

Weapon Slot 3 – Caps Lock

Weapon Slot 4 – X

Weapon Slot 5 – Z

Building

Crouch While Building (Tap)/Slide (Hold) – Left Control

Wall – Q

Floor – Thumb Mouse Button 1

Stairs – Thumb Mouse Button 2

Roof – Left Shift

Trap – V

Place Building – Left Mouse Button

Repair/Upgrade – H

Rotate Building – Right Mouse Button

Change Buildling Material – 2

Building Edit – F/Mouse Wheel Up

Crouch While Editing (Tap)/Slide (Hold) – F12

Select Building Edit – Left Mouse Button

Reset Building Edit – Mouse Wheel Up

Communication

Ping / Place Marker – G

Thanks to Vermax on YouTube for these tips, following along with their building skills and keybinds will allow players to start getting victories quickly, as well as how to build new buildings quickly. You’ll be able to memorize these simple commands to start building towers faster than ever before, getting out of the way of danger, and getting the Victory Royale faster than ever before.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.