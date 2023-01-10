Are you wondering what the best Mario Kart 8 setup with the best cars, characters, and more is? We don’t blame you because everyone is looking for that competitive edge in their favorite kart racing game. However, remember that the best setups won’t automatically mean you will win because your skill as a driver also plays a massive part in your success as a racer. With that said, if you are a master karter, these setups will give you the boost you need against other players. Here is everything you need to know about the best Mario Kart 8 setups, including the best cars, characters, and more.

Best Mario Kart 8 Setup: Best Cars, Characters, and More

We will be basing the best Mario Kart 8 Setup using the following criteria:

Best Car

Best Character

Best Tire

Best Glider

The best-in-class picks for the above setups are determined by using the following in-game character and kart stats achieved by combinations:

Speed

Acceleration

Weight

Handling

Traction

Mini-turbo

Waluigi Wild Wiggler

The best build that most people love to hate is the Waluigi Wild Wiggler Build. This is because the build has great mini-turbo stats, the boost you get from successfully drifting. This build also provides you with the smallest hitboxes, making it harder for players to hit you with items or to hit specific road hazards on the map. Here is the entire build:

Best Car: Wild Wiggler Bike

Wild Wiggler Bike Best Character: Waluigi

Waluigi Best Tires: Roller

Roller Best Glider: Paper Glider

Baby’s First Biddybuggy

This build focuses on taking the mini-turbo stat to the extreme, which means your acceleration will be excellent since these are two related stats. You will have a lot of success with this setup on tracks with curves, like Cheese Land or Yoshi Circuit. Here is the entire build:

Best Car: Biddybuggy

Biddybuggy Best Character: Baby Peach

Baby Peach Best Tires: Roller

Roller Best Glider: Paper Glider

Ain’t Nothing Dry About This Build

This build focuses on pure speed using the heaviest character in the game. This results in the fastest ground speed out of any setup in the game and decent speed in other areas like wair, anti-gravity, and water. This build will be tougher as it doesn’t have the best acceleration, handling, or traction, so it is recommended for more skilled drivers. Here is the full build:

Best Car: B-Dasher

B-Dasher Best Character: Dry Bowser

Dry Bowser Best Tires: Slick

Slick Best Glider: Plane Glider

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023