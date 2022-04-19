Best Places to Land in Fortnite (Chapter 3 Season 2)

When choosing where to drop out of the Battle Bus in Fortnite, you may decide to choose a random spot on the map, and hope that you come across some good weapons and consumables to start the match off right. However, some spots are going to work out more in your favor, giving you access to many Loot Chests, items, weapons, and more right away, allowing you to get an early head start.

However, where do you find these spots, and where are they on the map? Let’s dive in and take a look at the best spots to land in Fortnite, and why they are the best spots to start from.

Best Fortnite Landing Spots for Chapter 3 Season 2

While you’re about the make the jump, you’ll want to give any of these five locations a thought when you’re choosing where you and the squad want to go, as they contain a vast assortment of Loot Chests, and many other items, and some action right off of the bat!

Tilted Towers

Tilted Towers takes the cake right off of the bat, offering a whopping 73 Loot Chests to find, and a lot of action. Tilted Towers has always had a reputation for being the action capital of the game, so make sure that you’re ready to take some other players out when you land here.

Sleepy Sound

Up next we have Sleepy Sound, which offers 69 Loot Chests, gas stations, plenty of cars, fishing spots, and more. This location, while not as active as Tilted Towers, will still offer plenty to do, and plenty of Loot Chests to find, while not having to partake in as many firefights right off of the bat.

The Daily Bugle

Following in the footsteps ever so closely, The Daily Bugle will give you the action of Tilted Towers, with the exploration of Sleepy Sound. 68 Loot Chests wait for you to find them here, so you’ll have plenty of places to check, and plenty of webs to bounce around on to escape or pursue in the footsteps of your enemies.

Chonker’s Speedway

Chonker’s Speedway is like heaven on earth for those that are looking to upgrade their vehicles and offers a fair amount of loot right off of the bat. 64 Loot Chests await you here, along with the Cow Catcher, an overpowered car mod that will let you plow through the forests, and your enemies, with ease.

Command Cavern

And last on the list, but certainly not least, you’ll want to consider dropping at Command Cavern, as there is plenty of action, NPCs to find and take out for a chance to get some overpowered weaponry, and 58 Loot Chests hiding around here, as well.

And there we have it, the top five locations to drop into if you’re looking for action, loot, and the possibility to get your hands on some of the best guns in the game right off of the bat. Be sure that you’re ready for it, or if you want to wait out the action, you could always search the areas around here before charging in.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.

- This article was updated on April 19th, 2022