All NPC Locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

As you venture into the world of Fortnite, you’ll find a lot of new changes if you haven’t played in a while. Daily challenges, weekly challenges, and even NPCs have been introduced to the game, with a war being waged between The Seven and the IO Forces. You’ll find yourself helping The Seven out a lot during these challenges, as you help them reclaim what rightfully belongs to them.
However, where can you come across The Seven, or even the dastardly IO Forces on the map? Follow along with us as we go through and show you where to find them, and what they do for you in our helpful guide!
Fortnite – NPC Locations
As you maneuver around the map, you’ll find a few different spots where you may be able to interact with NPC characters, who can help you out, hinder you, or may straight-up attack you. You’ll want to make sure to take a look and see below who you’ll come across, and which ones may harm you.
- The Origin – Sanctuary
- The Imagined – Seven Outposts
- The Visitor – Launchpad
- Scientist – Synapse Station
- Agent Jones – Seven Outposts
- The Foundation – Sanctuary
- Bunker Jones – The Joneses
- Ludwig – The Joneses
- Brainiac – The Joneses
- Mullet Marauder – The Joneses
- Jonesy The First – The Joneses
- Cuddle Team Leader – Camp Cuddle
- Metal Team Leader – Camp Cuddle
- Cuddlepool – Camp Cuddle
- Quackling – Camp Cuddle
- Guaco – Greasy Grove
- Lil Whip – Coney Crossroads
- Boa Bros – Condo Canyon
- Tomatohead – Tilted Towers
- Mancake – Rocky Reels
- Peely – The Daily Bugle
- Doctor Slone – The Fortress – Hostile
- Gunnar – Command Cavern – Hostile
- Huntmaster Saber – Airshop above Command Cavern – Hostile
There are a total of 21 Non-Hostile NPCs that will be happy to help you out. Some of them, like certain characters at The Joneses, can be hired to help you out and provide cover fire, while most NPCs will give you extra items and healing consumables.
However, some characters do not spawn every round, mainly the characters in The Joneses and Camp Cuddle. There will be times that one of those characters may spawn, all of those characters may spawn, or none of the characters will, so if you can’t come across them, don’t fret it, there’s always next round!
The 3 Hostile Characters, Doctor Slone, Gunnar, and Huntmaster Saber, will drop Mythic Weapons if they are defeated, so if you are feeling confident in your skills, you can take them on and claim an overpowered weapon to help you through the remainder of the match. Be careful, however, as they are vicious and will not take you lightly.
Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.