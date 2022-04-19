All NPC Locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

As you venture into the world of Fortnite, you’ll find a lot of new changes if you haven’t played in a while. Daily challenges, weekly challenges, and even NPCs have been introduced to the game, with a war being waged between The Seven and the IO Forces. You’ll find yourself helping The Seven out a lot during these challenges, as you help them reclaim what rightfully belongs to them.

However, where can you come across The Seven, or even the dastardly IO Forces on the map? Follow along with us as we go through and show you where to find them, and what they do for you in our helpful guide!

Fortnite – NPC Locations

As you maneuver around the map, you’ll find a few different spots where you may be able to interact with NPC characters, who can help you out, hinder you, or may straight-up attack you. You’ll want to make sure to take a look and see below who you’ll come across, and which ones may harm you.

The Origin – Sanctuary

The Imagined – Seven Outposts

The Visitor – Launchpad

Scientist – Synapse Station

Agent Jones – Seven Outposts

The Foundation – Sanctuary

Bunker Jones – The Joneses

Ludwig – The Joneses

Brainiac – The Joneses

Mullet Marauder – The Joneses

Jonesy The First – The Joneses

Cuddle Team Leader – Camp Cuddle

Metal Team Leader – Camp Cuddle

Cuddlepool – Camp Cuddle

Quackling – Camp Cuddle

Guaco – Greasy Grove

Lil Whip – Coney Crossroads

Boa Bros – Condo Canyon

Tomatohead – Tilted Towers

Mancake – Rocky Reels

Peely – The Daily Bugle

Doctor Slone – The Fortress – Hostile

Gunnar – Command Cavern – Hostile

Huntmaster Saber – Airshop above Command Cavern – Hostile

There are a total of 21 Non-Hostile NPCs that will be happy to help you out. Some of them, like certain characters at The Joneses, can be hired to help you out and provide cover fire, while most NPCs will give you extra items and healing consumables.

However, some characters do not spawn every round, mainly the characters in The Joneses and Camp Cuddle. There will be times that one of those characters may spawn, all of those characters may spawn, or none of the characters will, so if you can’t come across them, don’t fret it, there’s always next round!

The 3 Hostile Characters, Doctor Slone, Gunnar, and Huntmaster Saber, will drop Mythic Weapons if they are defeated, so if you are feeling confident in your skills, you can take them on and claim an overpowered weapon to help you through the remainder of the match. Be careful, however, as they are vicious and will not take you lightly.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.