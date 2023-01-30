If you’re playing through some of the older Pokemon titles, you may have heard a lot of buzz about Pokemon Black 2 and White 2 being top-tier games. Since the game is significantly harder to find due to the original hardware not being in circulation anymore, you may have turned to other means of playing it. These other means also include allowing you to enter codes on the fly to change the experience of your games. So, if you want to have a more streamlined experience for Pokemon Black 2, check out the best Action Replay cheats for the game.
The 10 Best Pokemon Black 2 Cheats
Take no Damage
E2003000 00000018
D0002800 4903BD70
428E6809 2400D200
00004770 02257504
521A9B70 FF42F7F2
021A9B74 FA44F659
D2000000 00000000
Catches Never Fail
521AF850 7820D203
121AF850 000046C0
D2000000 00000000
All Wild Encounters Are Shiny
5201C534 43084050
0201C538 2000D108
E201C540 00000010
2000900A F027900B
E00AFCF1 980B2100
94000130 FFFB0000
1201C538 000046C0
E201C540 00000010
1C281C01 F000910A
2801FC47 E008D1F5
D2000000 00000000
*Hold Select while walking to encounter a shiny Pokemon.
Max Money
94000130 fffb0000
022266e4 0098967f
d2000000 00000000
*Press select when activated.
Exp Share
521aef84 42819903
121aef88 000046c0
d2000000 00000000
*This works how the system works in current Pokemon games.
No Random Encounters
521a07e8 7d527d11
521a17e8 bdf82000
121a17e4 000046c0
d2000000 00000000
521a17e8 bdf82000
94000130 fefd0000
121a17e4 0000e002
d2000000 00000000
Exp Multipliers
X2 Exp
521bd6f8 0c040400
021bd6f8 43442402
d2000000 00000000
X4 Exp
521bd6f8 0c040400
021bd6f8 43442404
d2000000 00000000
X8 Exp
521bd6f8 0c040400
021bd6f8 43442404
d2000000 00000000
Event Genesect
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
E0006D20 00000088
1E04C84F 17110000
73912D15 94CD26F3
CF5FA570 24A3C8C5
5C810328 AF806C90
89B3FA95 9A170DB0
98400519 23164E9B
4A5405EA 7A17ECF6
650E73A4 D91112CA
031DC9ED 7F10D71B
7CF22B78 3A4DD330
F86CAE70 FAD23449
F8CE50A1 AE89B2F9
7EA42493 7430202E
8A179EF5 2F208938
1CF1E42D 35378045
F3BA45D9 031D4108
E6038C96 99FAD46D
D2000000 00000000
*Press Select. It’ll appear in Box 7, Slot 1.
Event Keldeo
94000130 FCFF0000
B2000024 00000000
E0001C88 00000088
68F6A79C 3A620000
42FC1BF9 C8C5FF06
E9254C6D C0A72ECC
E974C156 0749A9A5
B4A27889 BBC399D8
FED16502 27A4971C
171BAFE0 0AB83FA1
EB2DB5F5 EFB07514
60FBE644 D5724B10
76598515 B13FFF45
F089B9AD 0D702A55
D4DC2351 50EB1059
4B4B74D3 30F66E4C
4D25872E 1FB5572F
8F562A1B 988A7588
968344AF 5C93FCBF
1355EEA3 FC77A6BA
D2000000 00000000
*Press L and R. Appears in Box 1, Slot 30.
GameStop Deoxys Event
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
E0000D20 00000088
5005816E E8560000
A848CFF5 0B5E6FFD
BED8DFBE B165D914
079F0827 65A4C094
06ECD255 72D5F5B3
DB327475 EB659591
9DB92C51 0933795A
40B9DECA C44FDFCE
106E88CC A539E2A7
E50E0EDD F672D2AA
DA6DDD56 85F00FB4
CC56F195 D00E0911
76582FCE BE640958
1420CA0B E9C65576
B480BB26 FFD7CA46
D30780C7 10C95E19
173DFDB4 BDD18BB0
D2000000 00000000
*Press Select. It will appear in Box 1, Slot 1.
While there are other codes out there that give you max items, steal other trainers’ Pokemon, and such, those have been known to cause problems some way down the line. From getting items deleted, game crashing, Bad Eggs, or glitched Pokemon, those are fun to use, until you get something like those potentially game-breaking instances.
The safer cheats to use are the ones that will get you something specific with the press of a button. Though, it’s also good to not use cheats that stack certain button commands over each other. There are a few that require you to press the Select button. To ensure your game won’t crash, only activate one at a time if their functions happen so close to one another.
Pokemon Black 2 and White 2 are available exclusively for the Nintendo DS and 3DS systems.
