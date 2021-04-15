Best Pokémon in Pokémon GO by Type with Best Movesets (PvP and Raids)

Game Guides

Over the last five years the experience of Pokémon GO has only gotten more and more complex, making choosing the best Pokémon that much harder in every battle. Whether you’re looking to take on a boss in a raid or fight other trainers in the GO Battle League PvP arena, you often need to know who will deal the most damage. Of course, since there are so many types of characters, you need to filter it down somewhat. To help, heres the best Pokémon by type in Pokémon GO.

Best Pokémon by Type in Pokémon GO

We’ll break down each Pokémon type and the best attackers in the group. Pf course, there’s more options than just standard Pokémon these days. We have included Mega evolutions where applicable. For Shadow variants though, we will instead place their normal versions on the list. If you have a Shadow form of one on the list then just know that it is a better attacker than what the list indicates, so if you can power it up, you should.

The types are in alphabetical order and will include the best moveset for each Pokémon listed. This can change often, so be sure to come back to see if there are any updates. We’ll perform periodic maintenance as necessary, but it may lag behind as new species are introduced in Pokémon GO.

Best Bug Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against
Mega Beedrill Bug Bite and X-Scissor Dark, Fairy, Grass, Psychic
Pinsir Bug Bite and X-Scissor Dark, Grass, Psychic
Genesect Fury Cutter and X-Scissor Dark, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Psychic
Escavalier Bug Bite and Megahorn Dark, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Psychic
Scizor Fury Cutter and X-Scissor Dark, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Psychic
Yanmega Bug Bite and Bug Buzz Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, Psychic

Best Dark Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against
Mega Houndoom Snarl and Foul Play Ghost, Psychic
Darkrai Snarl and Shadow Ball or Dark Pulse Ghost, Psychic
Mega Gyarados Bite and Crunch Ghost, Psychic
Mega Gengar Sucker Punch and Dark Pulse Ghost, Psychic
Hydreigon Bite and Dark Pulse Ghost, Psychic
Tyranitar Bite and Crunch Ghost, Psychic

Best Dragon Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against
Mega Charizard X Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw Dragon
Rayquaza Dragon Tail and Outrage Dragon
Palkia Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor Dragon
Salamence Dragon Tail and Outrage Dragon
Garchomp Dragon Tail and Outrage Dragon
Zekrom Dragon Breath and Outrage Dragon

Best Electric Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against
Mega Manectric Charge Beam and Wild Charge Flying, Water
Mega Ampharos Volt Switch and Zap Cannon Flying, Water
Zekrom Charge Beam and Wild Charge Flying, Water
Thundurus (Therian) Volt Switch and Thunderbolt Flying, Water
Raikou Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Flying, Water
Zapdos Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt Flying, Water

Best Fairy Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against
Togekiss Charm and Dazzling Gleam Dark, Dragon, Fighting
Gardevoir Charm and Dazzling Gleam Dark, Dragon, Fighting
Granbull Charm and Play Rough Dark, Dragon, Fighting
Galarian Rapidash Psycho Cut and Play Rough Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Psychic
Clefable Charm and Dazzling Gleam Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting
Alolan Ninetails Charm and Dazzling Gleam Bug, Dark, Dragon, Ice

Best Fighting Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against
Lucario Counter and Aura Sphere Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel
Conkeldurr Counter and Dynamic Punch Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel
Machamp Counter and Dynamic Punch Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel
Hariyama Counter and Dynamic Punch Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel
Breloom Counter and Dynamic Punch Dark, Normal, Rock, Steel
Blaziken Counter and Focus Blast Dark, Ice, Normal, Steel

Best Fire Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against
Mega Charizard X or Y Fire Spin and Blast Burn Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel
Reshiram Fire Fang and Overheat Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel
Mega Houndoom Fire Fang and Flamethrower Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel
Darmanitan Fire Fang and Overheat Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel
Entei Fire Fang and Overheat Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel
Moltres Fire Spin and Overheat Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel

Best Flying Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against
Mega Pidgeot Gust and Brave Bird Bug, Fighting, Grass
Moltres Wing Attack and Sky Attack Bug, Fighting, Grass
Ho-Oh Hidden Power (Flying) and Brave Bird Bug, Fighting, Grass
Rayquaza Air Slash and Aerial Ace Bug, Fighting, Grass
Lugia Extrasensory and Aeroblast Bug, Fighting, Grass
Honchkrow Peck and Sky Attack Bug, Fighting, Grass

Best Ghost Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against
Mega Gengar Shadow Claw or Lick and Shadow Ball Ghost, Psychic
Giratina (Origin) Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Ghost, Psychic
Chandelure Hex and Shadow Ball Ghost, Psychic
Gengar Shadow Claw or Lick and Shadow Ball Ghost, Psychic
Giratina (Altered) Shadow Claw and Dragon Claw Dragon, Ghost, Psychic
Banette Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Ghost, Psychic

Best Grass Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against
Mega Venusaur Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Ground, Rock, Water
Roserade Razor Leaf and Grass Knot Ground, Rock, Water
Tangrowth Vine Whip and Power Whip Ground, Rock, Water
Venusaur Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Ground, Rock, Water
Torterra Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant Ground, Rock, Water
Exeggutor Bullet Seed and Solar Beam Ground, Rock, Water

Best Ground Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against
Groudon Mud Shot and Earthquake Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel
Garchomp Mud Shot and Earthquake Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel
Rhyperior Mud Slap and Earthquake Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock
Landorus (Incarnate) Mud Shot and Earth Power Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel
Excadrill Mud Slap and Earthquake or Drill Run Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel
Mamoswine Mud Slap and Bulldoze Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock

Best Ice Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against
Mega Abomasnow Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice) Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground
Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang and Avalanche Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground
Mamoswine Powder Snow and Avalanche Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground
Glaceon Frost Breath and Avalanche Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground
Weavile Ice Shard and Avalanche Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground
Mewtwo Psycho Cut and Ice Beam Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground

Best Normal Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against
Regigigas Hidden Power and Giga Impact Any
Poygon-Z Hidden Power and Tri-Attack Any
Mega Lopunny Pound and Hyper Beam Any
Snorlax Lick and Body Slam Any
Ursaring Metal Claw and Hyper Beam Any
Staraptor Quick Attack and Brave Bird Any

Best Poison Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against
Mega Beedrill Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Fairy, Grass
Mega Gengar Lick and Sludge Bomb Fairy, Grass
Roserade Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Fairy, Grass
Victreebell Acid and Sludge Bomb Fairy, Grass
Vileplume Acid and Sludge Bomb Fairy, Grass
Mega Venusaur Vine Whip and Sludge Bomb Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Water

Best Psychic Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against
Mewtwo Confusion and Psystrike Fighting, Poison
Latios Zen Headbutt and Psychic Fighting, Poison
Espeon Confusion and Psychic Fighting, Poison
Metagross Zen Headbutt and Psychic Fighting, Poison
Alakazam Confusion and Psychic Fighting, Poison
Exeggutor Confusion and Psychic Fighting, Poison

Best Rock Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against
Rhyperior Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice
Rampardos Smack Down and Rock Slide Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice
Terrakion Smack Down and Rock Slide Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice
Tyranitar Smack Down and Stone Edge Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice
Gigalith Smack Down and Rock Slide Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice
Landorus (Incarnate) Rock Throw and Rock Slide Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice

Best Steel Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against
Metagross Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Fairy, Ice, Rock
Dialga Metal Claw and Iron Head Fairy, Ice, Rock
Genesect Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb Fairy, Ice, Rock
Excadrill Metal Claw and Iron Head Fairy, Ice, Rock
Bisharp Metal Claw and Iron Head Fairy, Ice, Rock
Machamp Bullet Punch and Heavy Slam Fairy, Ice, Rock

Best Water Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against
Mega Blastoise Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Fire, Ground, Rock
Mega Gyarados Waterfall and Hydro Pump Fire, Ground, Rock
Kyogre Waterfall and Surf Fire, Ground, Rock
Swampert Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Fire, Ground, Rock
Kingler Bubble and Crab Hammer Fire, Ground, Rock
Feraligatr Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Fire, Ground, Rock

And that’s the best Pokémon by type in Pokémon GO. These are the best attackers, so use them in PvP or raids. However, we also break down specific counters and the best to use on your various GO Battle League teams in separate guides. So use this as a starting point and watch for more specific ones as needed.

