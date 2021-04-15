Best Pokémon in Pokémon GO by Type with Best Movesets (PvP and Raids)

Over the last five years the experience of Pokémon GO has only gotten more and more complex, making choosing the best Pokémon that much harder in every battle. Whether you’re looking to take on a boss in a raid or fight other trainers in the GO Battle League PvP arena, you often need to know who will deal the most damage. Of course, since there are so many types of characters, you need to filter it down somewhat. To help, heres the best Pokémon by type in Pokémon GO.

Best Pokémon by Type in Pokémon GO

We’ll break down each Pokémon type and the best attackers in the group. Pf course, there’s more options than just standard Pokémon these days. We have included Mega evolutions where applicable. For Shadow variants though, we will instead place their normal versions on the list. If you have a Shadow form of one on the list then just know that it is a better attacker than what the list indicates, so if you can power it up, you should.

The types are in alphabetical order and will include the best moveset for each Pokémon listed. This can change often, so be sure to come back to see if there are any updates. We’ll perform periodic maintenance as necessary, but it may lag behind as new species are introduced in Pokémon GO.

Best Bug Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against Mega Beedrill Bug Bite and X-Scissor Dark, Fairy, Grass, Psychic Pinsir Bug Bite and X-Scissor Dark, Grass, Psychic Genesect Fury Cutter and X-Scissor Dark, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Psychic Escavalier Bug Bite and Megahorn Dark, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Psychic Scizor Fury Cutter and X-Scissor Dark, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Psychic Yanmega Bug Bite and Bug Buzz Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, Psychic

Best Dark Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against Mega Houndoom Snarl and Foul Play Ghost, Psychic Darkrai Snarl and Shadow Ball or Dark Pulse Ghost, Psychic Mega Gyarados Bite and Crunch Ghost, Psychic Mega Gengar Sucker Punch and Dark Pulse Ghost, Psychic Hydreigon Bite and Dark Pulse Ghost, Psychic Tyranitar Bite and Crunch Ghost, Psychic

Best Dragon Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against Mega Charizard X Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw Dragon Rayquaza Dragon Tail and Outrage Dragon Palkia Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor Dragon Salamence Dragon Tail and Outrage Dragon Garchomp Dragon Tail and Outrage Dragon Zekrom Dragon Breath and Outrage Dragon

Best Electric Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against Mega Manectric Charge Beam and Wild Charge Flying, Water Mega Ampharos Volt Switch and Zap Cannon Flying, Water Zekrom Charge Beam and Wild Charge Flying, Water Thundurus (Therian) Volt Switch and Thunderbolt Flying, Water Raikou Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Flying, Water Zapdos Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt Flying, Water

Best Fairy Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against Togekiss Charm and Dazzling Gleam Dark, Dragon, Fighting Gardevoir Charm and Dazzling Gleam Dark, Dragon, Fighting Granbull Charm and Play Rough Dark, Dragon, Fighting Galarian Rapidash Psycho Cut and Play Rough Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Psychic Clefable Charm and Dazzling Gleam Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting Alolan Ninetails Charm and Dazzling Gleam Bug, Dark, Dragon, Ice

Best Fighting Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against Lucario Counter and Aura Sphere Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel Conkeldurr Counter and Dynamic Punch Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel Machamp Counter and Dynamic Punch Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel Hariyama Counter and Dynamic Punch Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel Breloom Counter and Dynamic Punch Dark, Normal, Rock, Steel Blaziken Counter and Focus Blast Dark, Ice, Normal, Steel

Best Fire Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against Mega Charizard X or Y Fire Spin and Blast Burn Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel Reshiram Fire Fang and Overheat Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel Mega Houndoom Fire Fang and Flamethrower Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel Darmanitan Fire Fang and Overheat Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel Entei Fire Fang and Overheat Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel Moltres Fire Spin and Overheat Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel

Best Flying Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against Mega Pidgeot Gust and Brave Bird Bug, Fighting, Grass Moltres Wing Attack and Sky Attack Bug, Fighting, Grass Ho-Oh Hidden Power (Flying) and Brave Bird Bug, Fighting, Grass Rayquaza Air Slash and Aerial Ace Bug, Fighting, Grass Lugia Extrasensory and Aeroblast Bug, Fighting, Grass Honchkrow Peck and Sky Attack Bug, Fighting, Grass

Best Ghost Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against Mega Gengar Shadow Claw or Lick and Shadow Ball Ghost, Psychic Giratina (Origin) Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Ghost, Psychic Chandelure Hex and Shadow Ball Ghost, Psychic Gengar Shadow Claw or Lick and Shadow Ball Ghost, Psychic Giratina (Altered) Shadow Claw and Dragon Claw Dragon, Ghost, Psychic Banette Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Ghost, Psychic

Best Grass Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against Mega Venusaur Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Ground, Rock, Water Roserade Razor Leaf and Grass Knot Ground, Rock, Water Tangrowth Vine Whip and Power Whip Ground, Rock, Water Venusaur Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Ground, Rock, Water Torterra Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant Ground, Rock, Water Exeggutor Bullet Seed and Solar Beam Ground, Rock, Water

Best Ground Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against Groudon Mud Shot and Earthquake Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel Garchomp Mud Shot and Earthquake Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel Rhyperior Mud Slap and Earthquake Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock Landorus (Incarnate) Mud Shot and Earth Power Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel Excadrill Mud Slap and Earthquake or Drill Run Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel Mamoswine Mud Slap and Bulldoze Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock

Best Ice Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against Mega Abomasnow Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice) Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang and Avalanche Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground Mamoswine Powder Snow and Avalanche Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground Glaceon Frost Breath and Avalanche Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground Weavile Ice Shard and Avalanche Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground Mewtwo Psycho Cut and Ice Beam Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground

Best Normal Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against Regigigas Hidden Power and Giga Impact Any Poygon-Z Hidden Power and Tri-Attack Any Mega Lopunny Pound and Hyper Beam Any Snorlax Lick and Body Slam Any Ursaring Metal Claw and Hyper Beam Any Staraptor Quick Attack and Brave Bird Any

Best Poison Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against Mega Beedrill Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Fairy, Grass Mega Gengar Lick and Sludge Bomb Fairy, Grass Roserade Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Fairy, Grass Victreebell Acid and Sludge Bomb Fairy, Grass Vileplume Acid and Sludge Bomb Fairy, Grass Mega Venusaur Vine Whip and Sludge Bomb Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Water

Best Psychic Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against Mewtwo Confusion and Psystrike Fighting, Poison Latios Zen Headbutt and Psychic Fighting, Poison Espeon Confusion and Psychic Fighting, Poison Metagross Zen Headbutt and Psychic Fighting, Poison Alakazam Confusion and Psychic Fighting, Poison Exeggutor Confusion and Psychic Fighting, Poison

Best Rock Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against Rhyperior Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice Rampardos Smack Down and Rock Slide Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice Terrakion Smack Down and Rock Slide Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice Tyranitar Smack Down and Stone Edge Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice Gigalith Smack Down and Rock Slide Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice Landorus (Incarnate) Rock Throw and Rock Slide Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice

Best Steel Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against Metagross Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Fairy, Ice, Rock Dialga Metal Claw and Iron Head Fairy, Ice, Rock Genesect Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb Fairy, Ice, Rock Excadrill Metal Claw and Iron Head Fairy, Ice, Rock Bisharp Metal Claw and Iron Head Fairy, Ice, Rock Machamp Bullet Punch and Heavy Slam Fairy, Ice, Rock

Best Water Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Best Moveset Use Against Mega Blastoise Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Fire, Ground, Rock Mega Gyarados Waterfall and Hydro Pump Fire, Ground, Rock Kyogre Waterfall and Surf Fire, Ground, Rock Swampert Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Fire, Ground, Rock Kingler Bubble and Crab Hammer Fire, Ground, Rock Feraligatr Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Fire, Ground, Rock

And that’s the best Pokémon by type in Pokémon GO. These are the best attackers, so use them in PvP or raids. However, we also break down specific counters and the best to use on your various GO Battle League teams in separate guides. So use this as a starting point and watch for more specific ones as needed.