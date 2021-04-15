Best Pokémon in Pokémon GO by Type with Best Movesets (PvP and Raids)

Over the last five years the experience of Pokémon GO has only gotten more and more complex, making choosing the best Pokémon that much harder in every battle. Whether you’re looking to take on a boss in a raid or fight other trainers in the GO Battle League PvP arena, you often need to know who will deal the most damage. Of course, since there are so many types of characters, you need to filter it down somewhat. To help, heres the best Pokémon by type in Pokémon GO.
Best Pokémon by Type in Pokémon GO
We’ll break down each Pokémon type and the best attackers in the group. Pf course, there’s more options than just standard Pokémon these days. We have included Mega evolutions where applicable. For Shadow variants though, we will instead place their normal versions on the list. If you have a Shadow form of one on the list then just know that it is a better attacker than what the list indicates, so if you can power it up, you should.
The types are in alphabetical order and will include the best moveset for each Pokémon listed. This can change often, so be sure to come back to see if there are any updates. We’ll perform periodic maintenance as necessary, but it may lag behind as new species are introduced in Pokémon GO.
Best Bug Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO
|Pokémon
|Best Moveset
|Use Against
|Mega Beedrill
|Bug Bite and X-Scissor
|Dark, Fairy, Grass, Psychic
|Pinsir
|Bug Bite and X-Scissor
|Dark, Grass, Psychic
|Genesect
|Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
|Dark, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Psychic
|Escavalier
|Bug Bite and Megahorn
|Dark, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Psychic
|Scizor
|Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
|Dark, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Psychic
|Yanmega
|Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
|Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, Psychic
Best Dark Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO
|Pokémon
|Best Moveset
|Use Against
|Mega Houndoom
|Snarl and Foul Play
|Ghost, Psychic
|Darkrai
|Snarl and Shadow Ball or Dark Pulse
|Ghost, Psychic
|Mega Gyarados
|Bite and Crunch
|Ghost, Psychic
|Mega Gengar
|Sucker Punch and Dark Pulse
|Ghost, Psychic
|Hydreigon
|Bite and Dark Pulse
|Ghost, Psychic
|Tyranitar
|Bite and Crunch
|Ghost, Psychic
Best Dragon Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO
|Pokémon
|Best Moveset
|Use Against
|Mega Charizard X
|Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw
|Dragon
|Rayquaza
|Dragon Tail and Outrage
|Dragon
|Palkia
|Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
|Dragon
|Salamence
|Dragon Tail and Outrage
|Dragon
|Garchomp
|Dragon Tail and Outrage
|Dragon
|Zekrom
|Dragon Breath and Outrage
|Dragon
Best Electric Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO
|Pokémon
|Best Moveset
|Use Against
|Mega Manectric
|Charge Beam and Wild Charge
|Flying, Water
|Mega Ampharos
|Volt Switch and Zap Cannon
|Flying, Water
|Zekrom
|Charge Beam and Wild Charge
|Flying, Water
|Thundurus (Therian)
|Volt Switch and Thunderbolt
|Flying, Water
|Raikou
|Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
|Flying, Water
|Zapdos
|Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt
|Flying, Water
Best Fairy Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO
|Pokémon
|Best Moveset
|Use Against
|Togekiss
|Charm and Dazzling Gleam
|Dark, Dragon, Fighting
|Gardevoir
|Charm and Dazzling Gleam
|Dark, Dragon, Fighting
|Granbull
|Charm and Play Rough
|Dark, Dragon, Fighting
|Galarian Rapidash
|Psycho Cut and Play Rough
|Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Psychic
|Clefable
|Charm and Dazzling Gleam
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting
|Alolan Ninetails
|Charm and Dazzling Gleam
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Ice
Best Fighting Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO
|Pokémon
|Best Moveset
|Use Against
|Lucario
|Counter and Aura Sphere
|Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel
|Conkeldurr
|Counter and Dynamic Punch
|Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel
|Machamp
|Counter and Dynamic Punch
|Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel
|Hariyama
|Counter and Dynamic Punch
|Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel
|Breloom
|Counter and Dynamic Punch
|Dark, Normal, Rock, Steel
|Blaziken
|Counter and Focus Blast
|Dark, Ice, Normal, Steel
Best Fire Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO
|Pokémon
|Best Moveset
|Use Against
|Mega Charizard X or Y
|Fire Spin and Blast Burn
|Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel
|Reshiram
|Fire Fang and Overheat
|Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel
|Mega Houndoom
|Fire Fang and Flamethrower
|Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel
|Darmanitan
|Fire Fang and Overheat
|Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel
|Entei
|Fire Fang and Overheat
|Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel
|Moltres
|Fire Spin and Overheat
|Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel
Best Flying Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO
|Pokémon
|Best Moveset
|Use Against
|Mega Pidgeot
|Gust and Brave Bird
|Bug, Fighting, Grass
|Moltres
|Wing Attack and Sky Attack
|Bug, Fighting, Grass
|Ho-Oh
|Hidden Power (Flying) and Brave Bird
|Bug, Fighting, Grass
|Rayquaza
|Air Slash and Aerial Ace
|Bug, Fighting, Grass
|Lugia
|Extrasensory and Aeroblast
|Bug, Fighting, Grass
|Honchkrow
|Peck and Sky Attack
|Bug, Fighting, Grass
Best Ghost Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO
|Pokémon
|Best Moveset
|Use Against
|Mega Gengar
|Shadow Claw or Lick and Shadow Ball
|Ghost, Psychic
|Giratina (Origin)
|Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
|Ghost, Psychic
|Chandelure
|Hex and Shadow Ball
|Ghost, Psychic
|Gengar
|Shadow Claw or Lick and Shadow Ball
|Ghost, Psychic
|Giratina (Altered)
|Shadow Claw and Dragon Claw
|Dragon, Ghost, Psychic
|Banette
|Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
|Ghost, Psychic
Best Grass Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO
|Pokémon
|Best Moveset
|Use Against
|Mega Venusaur
|Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
|Ground, Rock, Water
|Roserade
|Razor Leaf and Grass Knot
|Ground, Rock, Water
|Tangrowth
|Vine Whip and Power Whip
|Ground, Rock, Water
|Venusaur
|Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
|Ground, Rock, Water
|Torterra
|Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant
|Ground, Rock, Water
|Exeggutor
|Bullet Seed and Solar Beam
|Ground, Rock, Water
Best Ground Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO
|Pokémon
|Best Moveset
|Use Against
|Groudon
|Mud Shot and Earthquake
|Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel
|Garchomp
|Mud Shot and Earthquake
|Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel
|Rhyperior
|Mud Slap and Earthquake
|Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock
|Landorus (Incarnate)
|Mud Shot and Earth Power
|Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel
|Excadrill
|Mud Slap and Earthquake or Drill Run
|Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel
|Mamoswine
|Mud Slap and Bulldoze
|Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock
Best Ice Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO
|Pokémon
|Best Moveset
|Use Against
|Mega Abomasnow
|Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice)
|Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground
|Galarian Darmanitan
|Ice Fang and Avalanche
|Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground
|Mamoswine
|Powder Snow and Avalanche
|Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground
|Glaceon
|Frost Breath and Avalanche
|Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground
|Weavile
|Ice Shard and Avalanche
|Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground
|Mewtwo
|Psycho Cut and Ice Beam
|Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground
Best Normal Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO
|Pokémon
|Best Moveset
|Use Against
|Regigigas
|Hidden Power and Giga Impact
|Any
|Poygon-Z
|Hidden Power and Tri-Attack
|Any
|Mega Lopunny
|Pound and Hyper Beam
|Any
|Snorlax
|Lick and Body Slam
|Any
|Ursaring
|Metal Claw and Hyper Beam
|Any
|Staraptor
|Quick Attack and Brave Bird
|Any
Best Poison Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO
|Pokémon
|Best Moveset
|Use Against
|Mega Beedrill
|Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
|Fairy, Grass
|Mega Gengar
|Lick and Sludge Bomb
|Fairy, Grass
|Roserade
|Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
|Fairy, Grass
|Victreebell
|Acid and Sludge Bomb
|Fairy, Grass
|Vileplume
|Acid and Sludge Bomb
|Fairy, Grass
|Mega Venusaur
|Vine Whip and Sludge Bomb
|Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Water
Best Psychic Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO
|Pokémon
|Best Moveset
|Use Against
|Mewtwo
|Confusion and Psystrike
|Fighting, Poison
|Latios
|Zen Headbutt and Psychic
|Fighting, Poison
|Espeon
|Confusion and Psychic
|Fighting, Poison
|Metagross
|Zen Headbutt and Psychic
|Fighting, Poison
|Alakazam
|Confusion and Psychic
|Fighting, Poison
|Exeggutor
|Confusion and Psychic
|Fighting, Poison
Best Rock Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO
|Pokémon
|Best Moveset
|Use Against
|Rhyperior
|Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
|Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice
|Rampardos
|Smack Down and Rock Slide
|Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice
|Terrakion
|Smack Down and Rock Slide
|Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice
|Tyranitar
|Smack Down and Stone Edge
|Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice
|Gigalith
|Smack Down and Rock Slide
|Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice
|Landorus (Incarnate)
|Rock Throw and Rock Slide
|Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice
Best Steel Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO
|Pokémon
|Best Moveset
|Use Against
|Metagross
|Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
|Fairy, Ice, Rock
|Dialga
|Metal Claw and Iron Head
|Fairy, Ice, Rock
|Genesect
|Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb
|Fairy, Ice, Rock
|Excadrill
|Metal Claw and Iron Head
|Fairy, Ice, Rock
|Bisharp
|Metal Claw and Iron Head
|Fairy, Ice, Rock
|Machamp
|Bullet Punch and Heavy Slam
|Fairy, Ice, Rock
Best Water Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO
|Pokémon
|Best Moveset
|Use Against
|Mega Blastoise
|Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
|Fire, Ground, Rock
|Mega Gyarados
|Waterfall and Hydro Pump
|Fire, Ground, Rock
|Kyogre
|Waterfall and Surf
|Fire, Ground, Rock
|Swampert
|Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
|Fire, Ground, Rock
|Kingler
|Bubble and Crab Hammer
|Fire, Ground, Rock
|Feraligatr
|Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
|Fire, Ground, Rock
And that’s the best Pokémon by type in Pokémon GO. These are the best attackers, so use them in PvP or raids. However, we also break down specific counters and the best to use on your various GO Battle League teams in separate guides. So use this as a starting point and watch for more specific ones as needed.
