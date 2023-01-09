Best Songs to Play on Clone Hero

Image: Clone Hero

Clone Hero is a freeware rhythm game, created by Ryan Foster and released in 2010. The game is based on the gameplay of the Guitar Hero series, with players using a guitar controller to play notes on-screen to match those of songs.

The best thing about Clone Hero is that players can create their own songs and share them with others. As such, it has led to the development of a vibrant community of music lovers. While there are many great songs to play on Clone Hero, here are our top 10 picks:

Axiomatic Syzygy

The song starts off with an ominous synth sound and then the drums and guitars come in and it just sounds so good. It’s one of those perfect songs to play when you’re in the zone and just wants to rock out. “Axiomatic Syzygy” requires the ultimate finger dexterity, but it is so worth it when you finally nail that last note. You can just feel the adrenaline coursing through your veins when you play this one.

Patterns 3

“Patterns 3” starts right off with serious shredding and doesn’t let up for a second. It’s one of those songs that just begs to be played fast and with lots of energy. The guitars are tightly syncopated and the drums are relentless. This is definitely a song for intermediate to advanced players. Nonetheless, beginners can still enjoy it by playing the main guitar riff at a slower tempo. It will still sound great, and you’ll get a good finger workout in too.

Robot Lullaby

“Robot Lullaby” is a fun song to play on Clone Hero. It’s not as complicated as the others on the list, but it’s still a great song to play. The melody is catchy and easy to follow, making it a great choice for beginners. The synth work is also impressive, and the overall atmosphere of the song is very funky. This is a perfect song for those who are just starting out on Clone Hero. Plus, it just sounds so good.

Eternal Smile

This fast-paced song is perfect for those who want to get their heart pumping. The intense rhythms and fast guitar licks will keep you on your toes, while the catchy melody will keep you coming back for more. You will enjoy every minute of “Eternal Smile,” and you will be left wanting more as you await the next song on your setlist. The best part about this song is that it is perfect for beginners and experienced players alike.

Xyz

“Xyz” is one of those songs that gets you hooked from the first few notes. It’s an upbeat song with a catchy melody that’s perfect for getting your groove on. The constant stream of notes can be challenging to hit, but it’s also incredibly satisfying when you nail them all. The song just has an overall feeling of fun that makes it a blast to play and listen to even with the most challenging and hectic sections.

Freestyle

“Freestyle” is full of repetitive electric guitar riffs that can trick your fingers into keeping the same motion even when the notes have changed. Don’t let it fool you. Stay on your toes (or fingers) and you’ll do just fine. The outro can be a little tricky with the fast-paced notes, but as long as you don’t overthink it, you should be able to get through it without too much trouble. If you’re looking for a challenge, Freestyle is the perfect song for you.

Juggernaut 2K

“Juggernaut 2K” is an absolute banger. The beginning of the song will get you pumped up and ready to rock, and the rest of the song doesn’t let up. With its catchy riff and incredible solo, this song is sure to get your blood pumping. The song is also perfect for headbanging, so get ready to let loose and rock with the imaginary crowd. You’ll be sure to have a great time playing this one.

Coalescence

“Coalescence” is the ultimate rock song. It’s fast, it’s furious, and it will get you hyped. There’s nothing like headbanging to this song as you try to hit every note. If you want a challenge, this is the song for you. It’s great for beginners and experts alike with its simple but effective guitar riffs. You’ll feel like a rock god when you finally nail that last solo. The song is also great for showing off your guitar skills to friends. They’ll be amazed at how you can keep up with the fast-paced song.

Chaos Theory

Right at the start of the song, you’re thrown into the middle of a mosh pit. The guitars are wailing, the drums are pounding, and the crowd is going absolutely wild. You have to fight your way through the chaos and emerge victorious! “Chaos Theory” is one of those songs that just makes you want to headbang and lose yourself in the music. It’s definitely one of the best songs to play on Clone Hero.

Plumato’s Hell 2

“Plumato’s Hell 2” is by far the most challenging on this list. The main reason being is that the song is incredibly fast-paced and has a lot of tricky parts. However, once you get the hang of it, this song is an absolute blast to play. The sense of satisfaction you get from nailing all the notes is incredible. From start to end, this song is an adrenaline rush and a ton of fun.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023