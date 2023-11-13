Best T-Rex Spawn Locations in ARK Survival Ascended

Image: Ark Survival Ascended

Tyrannosaurus has some of the best stats of any dinosaurs that can be found for your adventures in Ark: Survival Ascended. As apex predators with a fierce hunger, finding high level individuals requires a bit of skill and research. This guide will showcase two maps and details to find these T.rexes.

Finding a Rex on the Island

Tyrannosaurus spawns fairly moderately in the default Island of the game. throughout the region they can be moderately discovered in the interior jungle regions, close to the animals they would hunt like Triceratops and stegosaurus. Tyrannosaurus is almost never found in the northern tundra regions of the world, instead other predators like Yutyrannus will take its place. The most common location on the Island to find them is around the vicinity of the volcano in the central area of the map. It’s here that most other variants of the Tyrannosaurus also appear more common here from the skeletal rex to the Tek Rex.

Finding a Rex in The Center

The Center is the second regular map to have multiple places to find Tyrannosaurs. The more moderate areas to find tyrannosaurs is in the central island surrounded by swamps and the three Jungle Islands on the eastern side of it.

But the best area to find Rexes is in the central area of Lava Island in the northern region. Again the rarest variants of the T.rex can be discovered in these regions as well. The Center is one of the few normal biomes aside from the Island that has regular spawn points for tyrannosaurus and many of the dinosaurs they’re strong against.

Because Ark: Survival Ascended is a remastered version of the vanilla Ark: Survival Evolved for next generation consoles, both these locations can be utilized as a guideline for the two versions of the game.

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023