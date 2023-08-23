Best Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sissy Build: Skills, Perks, and Attributes

Image: Gun Interactive

Sissy can be considered a highly efficient support character in the game, owing to her unique skillset of poisoning objectives and rapidly accumulating blood for feeding Grandpa. Her abilities enable players to achieve a level 5 upgrade within 3-4 minutes, enhancing the Family’s ability to control the map, hunt Victims, and win matches. However, not all builds are equal, so here is the best Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sissy build, including skills, perks, and attributes.

The Best Sissy Build in Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Image: Gun Interactive

I have been playing The Texas Chain Saw Massacre since before the game was released and have mained Sissy when playing as the Family. The below build is how Sissy is supposed to be played, and you can give your team an advantage if played correctly. This has been my build since I started playing Sissy & it’s honestly insane how fast you can get Grandpa to level 5. This build changes the flow of the match and adds nothing but constant pressure to the Victims.

The Best Sissy Skills

You will want to focus on the following skill upgrades for Bane:

Increase Poison Duration: Increase the amount of time a Victim is affected by poison to 12 seconds.

Increase the amount of time a Victim is affected by poison to 12 seconds. Increase Cloud Duration: Increase the poison cloud duration to 55 seconds.

Increase the poison cloud duration to 55 seconds. Poison Pickup Locations: Poison can now be applied to bon scrap piles and toolboxes.

These upgrades to Bane will provide you with even more objective control and can help with Victims kiting or rushing exits since you can either control areas or punish them for ignoring you. The Unlock Tool is one of the most essential items in the game since Victims need them to unlock gates to escape, so you can slow them down and find their location with your poison traps.

The Best Sissy Perks

You want the following perks for Sissy:

Fired Up : After running out of stamina, there’s a 30% less delay before stamina starts regenerating again.

: After running out of stamina, there’s a 30% less delay before stamina starts regenerating again. Blood Harvesting: Blood collected from buckets is increased by 20%.

Blood collected from buckets is increased by 20%. Blood Runner: Stamina consumption is reduced by 5% when carrying a blood vial that is more than 50% full.

Stamina consumption is reduced by 5% when carrying a blood vial that is more than 50% full. Excited Grandpa: Delay between Grandpa’s Sonar ability is reduced by 20% at each level.

You will get 40 plus blood per blood bucket with the Blood Harvesting perk. This means you can level Grandpa quickly. For instance, you can get Grandpa to level 2 or more within three buckets, usually before Victims leave the Basement. Your blood vials will always be 50% full since this build focuses on maximizing collecting blood to level Grandpa quickly. The Blood Runner and Fired Up perks help keep you moving at all times. Excited Grandpa will trigger his Sonar ability even quicker, providing your team with valuable information. This will allow you to control the map and project objective points while continuing to collect blood.

The Best Sissy Attributes

You want the following attributes on Sissy:

Savagery: 10

10 Blood Harvesting: 50

50 Endurance: 35

Since your goal isn’t attacking Victims with Sissy, you don’t need to put points into Savagery. Instead, you want to max Blood Harvesting to increase the amount of Blood you harvest from all sources and the total capacity you can hold in one blood vial. In addition, the extra endurance will help you when you are running around the map collecting blood and feeding Grandpa.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on Steam Deck.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2023