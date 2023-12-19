Best Tuning Settings for Drift Hunters

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This article will guide you through some of the best tuning settings in Drift Hunters to help you better handle your car during each curve.

Drifting in the video game Drift Hunters is an exhilarating experience significantly enhanced by tuning your car. Although tuning settings depend on each car, some fundamental settings work for all of them.

The Best Way to Tune Your Car for Drift in Drift Hunters

The first thing you must know is that long cars with narrow wheelbases are usually the best ones for drifting. Some of the best drift cars have their engine positioned at the rear and have noticeable engine power and torque to the rear wheels.

For instance, while most cars have most of their weight in the front or balanced like the Mustang, the Porsche 911 has most of its weight on the back. All these factors must be taken into consideration when tuning your drift cars. Here are some examples of how to tune some of the best cars in Drift Hunters:

RX Tuning Settings

Turbo: 21.4 psi

Front Camber: -3º

Rear Camber: -2º

Front Offset: -3 cm

Rear Offset: -3 cm

Brake Balance: 100%

Front Height: -1 cm

Rear Height: -2 cm

Brake Pressure: 100%

BMW Tuning Settings

Turbo: 14.3 psi

Front Camber: -3º

Rear Camber: -5º

Front Offset: -4 cm

Rear Offset: -5 cm

Brake Balance: 86%

Front Height: -5 cm

Rear Height: -8 cm

Brake Pressure: 43%

Porsche Tuning Settings

Boost: 100%

Front Camber: -4º

Rear Camber: -1º

Front Offset: -17 cm

Rear Offset: -10 cm

Brake Balance: 43%

Front Height: -7 cm

Rear Height: -5 cm

Brake Pressure: 90%

Remember, these settings are just a starting point. Feel free to experiment with different settings to find what works best for you and your car.

