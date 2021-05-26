Biomutant – How Long to Beat

If you are wondering how long will it take to beat Biomutant, rest assured you are in the correct place. After completing the game and spending a hefty amount with it, if one thing is a fact about this new IP, is that it has a good amount of content in it without extending its life though through tedious, chore-like activities. At least, not for the most part. Take a look below to see how long it takes to beat this colorful adventure.

How long to beat Biomutant

Biomutant can be approached in three ways, like any other open-world video game. There is the “I just want to finish the game”, the “All those side-quests need to be completed” and the “I’m going for 100% completion” types of people. Whichever of the three routes you follow, it is certain you will enjoy your time with it, as Biomutant is one of the simplest action-RPGs of this year, for now, but with deep-enough systems and mechanics to satisfy even the most hardcore of gamers out there.

With that said, let us jump into the ‘juice’ of this whole topic. If you are looking into just completing the game, it won’t take you more than 15 hours. If your goal is to follow the main questline and only achieve what’s needed to progress the story, you are looking at a 15 hour time frame, no more, but maybe a little less. I would strongly suggest to not do this though, since Biomutant’s focus is exploration of the unknown and its loot-and-craft gimmick. Not to mention all the quirky characters you meet along the way, in both side and main content alike.

If you are into what was just mentioned above, then expect to beat the game in around 25-30 hours, if you kind of know your way around such genre of video games. Otherwise, 35 hours seem more generous for the casual gamer. In those hours, you will have completed most of the major side-quests that don’t need a lot of backtracking or are just fillers for extra loot and power ups.

Lastly, we have those that want to finish the game to its entirety, including Achievements. Those are in for a treat, since it will take about 50-60 hours to achieve such a feat. Every side-quest completed, every collectible found, the main questline done and all of the Achievements done as well, will send you to this playtime frame. In fact, with Achievements included, it may require a little more time depending on your own pace.

And that is how long it will take you to beat Biomutant. What’s important is that the game’s lifespan is almost tripled in a full run, and if you want my advise, I would pick the second option. There is no need to finish every single aspect of the game, if you are not a completionist, but Biomutant truly shines when you invest some time to it and explore most of its world, if not all. The final choice will be yours though, so enjoy the game as it fits best your own playstyle.

