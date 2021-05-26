In Biomutant, right when you begin your adventure in this grand world, you can change the appearance of the main character in quite an odd way. You are free to pick his breed, which results to different looks and fur, and then allocate the available stat points as you see fit. Depending on where you actually put them, the physiology of the character changes accordingly, also adding some to the already unique appearance he has. You then choose the preferred class as well, obtaining that class’s default outfit and proceed by exploring the world. With that said, let’s see how you can change appearance again, after you progress further into Biomutant.

How to change appearance in Biomutant

Changing your clothes and outfit after you begin your journey, is not something that hard to do. Just by picking up different parts, like shoulder pads and pants, you can go to your character’s menu and change them around as much as you like. You can change to any of the outfits you’ve gathered up to that point, so go nuts. They all provide different stats as well, so feel free to experiment in both the hero’s appearance and the benefits you gain from that piece of clothing.

Besides clothing, you can indeed change appearance in another way, after you meet a certain NPC named Trim. Trim offers a couple of new options of customizing your looks and haircut, to your liking. It may take a little while until you find him though, so you will be playing the game for some time with your current looks and of course, clothes. After you ‘unlock’ the option though, you can always go back to Trim for a fresh look.

Biomutant is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

- This article was updated on:May 25th, 2021