Biomutant – How to Change Automaton Appearance

In order to change the appearance of your Automaton sidekick in Biomutant, you don’t have to do much. That said, it may take a while if you want to gather each available design, as they are scattered all over the post-apocalyptic world of this brand new action-RPG. The Automaton starts as a grasshopper-like robot, but depending on the outfit you choose for it, it will look completely different. Below you will find every info available on how to change the Automaton’s appearance.

How to change the appearance of your Automaton in Biomutant

As you most likely know by now, your Automaton has various functions you can unlock, so it can aid you while exploring the world or in combat. Besides these handy features though, it is also customizable in terms of its looks. Maybe not as thorough customization as the main character’s but just having different designs for this little fella is enough to make it look distinct. That said, how do you actually change its appearance?

The way to do it is by locating and interacting with every notice boardin Biomutant. At any point during your adventure, you may end up interacting with any of the 15 notice boards that can be found in this vast world. The moment you interact with your first one, then a new side-quest becomes available and there will be a marker showing where is the next notice board you can interact with. All you have to do, is to follow the marker find those boards.

As I mentioned, there are 15 in total, but only 10 actually provide a new appearance for your Automaton. Each notice board that includes a new design, will send you to an extremely brief extra quest, like “go there to see something”, with the ‘there’ usually being 100 meters away or something of the likes. Which means that it won’t be any trouble at all completing it, and you will earn a brand new appearance right away. Do that for every notice board, and you will be able to gather every form in the game. For reference, here is every design you can find:

Tokik

Knorl

Smutti

Muka

Liz

Newt

Bugeye

Kwak

Muss

Meow

Biomutant is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more related content about the game, feel free to check the rest of our guides right here.