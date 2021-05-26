Biomutant – How to Open the Suburbia Old World Vault

The Old World Vaults are locked rooms all over the world of Biomutant and one of the most early-ish you can find, the Suburbia Vault, can only be unlocked via a certain way only. They contain some of Biomutant’s rarest items in there, so it’s only natural you’d want to open all of them, as soon as you can. For more details on how to unlock the vault found in Suburbia, take a look below.

How to open the Suburbia Old World Vault in Biomutant

First things first, a locked door is usually opened by a respective key. This is also the case with our fortified vault here, so your first step is to locate that key. Fortunately, we already have all the info needed. You need to first find Moog and start his Moog’s Munster Honter questline. He is located in the Deadzone, which can only be accessed in the beginning by using your Mekton. After interacting with him, you will be tasked with your first hunt, with the target being The Schacky TrunkGnut.

The monster can be found south of suburbia, so you won’t have any trouble finding it. There is a quest marker showing the exact location, so just follow it and you should be good to. After you manage to beat that monster, don’t forget to loot its body since this is where you find the Suburbia Vault Key. While your main goal of taking out the monster is finished, you also acquired what’s needed for opening the vault, hitting two birds with one stone.

All that remains is to head to the Subvurbia Vault and open it by interacting with the door. You are already aware where its location is, if you ended up in this guide, but for reference it is located underground, through a minor tunnel-like path in Suburbia, north of the town. Inside the Vault you will find one of the ultimate weapons you can get in Biomutant, the Sparkatron Hypicskromp, an already powerful, electric Rifle that doesn’t even need any tweaking. Good luck finding the rest of the ultimate weapons too.

Biomutant is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.