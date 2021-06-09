Update 2.03 has arrived for Biomutant, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The last update to come to Biomutant was patch 1.4 (or 2.02). The previous patch was released on PC first before eventually making its way to the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

The update released a few days ago pretty much improved the gameplay experience in a lot of way. A lot of people had issues with the game at launch, but now the game is performing a little bit better now. The update also added an Extreme difficulty mode. You can click here to see the full patch notes for update 2.02.

As for update 2.03, it looks like the patch is specifically released for the PlayStation version of the game. It appears improvements are being made if you are playing the game on PS5 and PS4 Pro.

You can read the patch notes below from the game’s official Twitter page.

Biomutant Update 2.03 Patch Notes

“We just released a small hotfix for #Biomutant on PlayStation to address the increasing number of stability issues after patch 1.4 on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5.”

If anymore patch notes are announced, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as we can. Biomutant is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.