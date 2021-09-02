Update 2.06 (or 1.6) has arrived for Biomutant and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

It has been well over two months since the release of Biomutant update 2.05, but now a new patch has been released today. It’s available now on all platforms and the PS4 patch number is 2.06. Officially though, the patch is recognized as number 1.6 by the developer.

Previous updates added tons of new bug fixes since the game wasn’t up to par when it first launched. Well it looks like today’s patch is more of the same thing. There are a few bugs that have been addressed plus one other minor change.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Biomutant Update 2.06 Patch Notes (1.6)

Patchnotes:

Fixed a bug where players were unable to switch Tribes if they were using an older save game

Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck during the “Solar Mirror” quest

“Ako’s Camp” objectives now update as expected for new save files

