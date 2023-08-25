Biped, Tetrapod, and Tank Explained in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Armored Core 6 marks the triumphant return of an iconic FromSoftware IP that’s been dormant for 10 years. For console players, we’ve jumped across 2 generations since then, so not only is the game looking fresh, but there’s a far greater player base looking into it. While it might be even tougher to pick up than their games following their famous Soulsborne formula, it’s not impossible to find your footing in the game. What better way to find your footing than to decide between Biped, Tetrapod, and Tank legs in Armored Core 6?

Biped, Tetrapod, and Tank Mech Legs in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

To simplify, Biped AC units in Armored Core 6 are your typical 2-leg mechs; Tetrapods are 4-legged mechs with sustained hover abilities; and Tanks swap out your legs with more traditional tank treads. Each hahasheir own unique strengths and conversely thawbacks that will appeal to different playstyles, and you’ll want to kit them out with a build that accommodates their strengths.

Bipeds

Biped units in Armored Core 6 come in generally 2 varieties, standard, and reverse-joint parts. The standard 2-leg configuration often can support more weight than the reverse-joint parts while still boasting speed and mobility often greater than the Tetrapod or Tank units. This results in likely the most fun and versatile configuration options of the three.

Reverse-joint variants excel at jumping and quick-boosting, allowing you to use evasion as a lethal weapon in every fight. Biped units will often be the best choices if you wish to outfit yourself with melee weapons, and you’ll often find yourself comfortable in aerial or ground combat.

Tetrapods

Tetrapods are excellent mobile firing platforms, able to support numerous deadly weapons on their frames. They can excel at slipping behind cover and overwhelming opponents with their Double Trigger (gun in each arm) build while being highly comfortable to control in the air. They boast more defensive bulk than Bipeds, but not as much as Tanks.

Tanks

Tanks are a bit unruly for omnidirectional combat but have the most defensive bulk, can support the heaviest weapons, and can still get around relatively quickly when on the ground. Tanks are built to outlast even the toughest opponents in battles of attrition, and they can get you through in a pinch against even the toughest bosses the game can throw at you.

