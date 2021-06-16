Update 1.85 has arrived for Black Desert, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Pearl Abyss releases their newest update 1.85 for Black Desert with a good amount of touch-ups to the Central Market feature, where everything now is much more streamlined and with ease to use. Lots of price changes in regards to weapons in particular and an overall overhaul us top how the mechanic functions in general. The update hit consoles today, so go ahead and download it today.

Black Desert Update 1.85 Patch Notes

System

● The standard for how weapons of the same group change prices has been modified as follows:

※ For weapons that share the same group, if there is a pre-order of a weapon of the same group listed at a higher price, then you cannot sell a weapon of the same group at a price lower than this pre-order price.

Before After Adjusted to the weapon with the highest deviation between its Market Price and Set Price. Adjusted to the Average Price trends of the same weapon type.

The rules regarding how prices adjust in the Central Market have been changed. Currently, weapons are considered as a single item (group) regardless of class. But even after the update on April 28th, there was an issue where the market price could change drastically if the prices of certain weapons increased compared to the standard price. As a result, we’ve changed how prices for the same weapon fluctuate by making the price vary depending on the amount traded so that the price for the same weapon does not change according to specific transactions. Furthermore, for items with a high value (price of 20 billion silver or the items listed below) at the current standard (as of June 16th), we’ve changed the said items to appear 15 minutes after being listed on the Central Market and for a World message to appear at the same time. (If said item has a pre-order, a separate notification will appear. The wait time for the items takes around 15 minutes.)

● Added a delay of approximately 15 minutes when listing certain items and all items with a set price of 20,000,000,000 Silver or higher on the Central Market before they become available for purchase.

– Once certain items, including those with a set price of 20 billion silver or higher are queued to be listed, all Adventurers will be alerted by a notification displayed on the upper middle of the screen.

– To ensure a safer exchange, orders for certain items (including those with a set price of 20 billion silver or higher) placed by (waiting) adventurers at the same price, but not necessarily at Max Price, will be carried out not by a first-come basis but in a random order.

– If the item failed to be listed, the item will be returned to your Central Market Warehouse.

– You will need to wait approximately 1 minute before you are able to relist an item that failed to register after the 15 minute wait time.

– If an item you placed a pre-order for is placed in the queue, you will see a UI displayed on the bottom right hand part of your screen displaying the relevant item name and listed time.

– Once the queued time is over, the item’s transaction will be carried out just as before.

– You can only register 1 item with the same name and enhancement level at a time.

– The aformentioned rules will apply to the following items even if their set price is not at 20,000,000,000 Silver or higher.

PEN (V) Enhanced Gear Giath’s Helmet Red Nose’s Armor Bheg’s Gloves Dim Tree Spirit’s Armor Griffon’s Helmet Leebur’s Gloves Urugon’s Shoes Ogre Ring Tungrad Necklace Laytenn’s Power Stone Tungrad Earring Narc Ear Accessory Ring of Crescent Guardian Eye of the Ruins Ring Tungrad Ring Centaurus Belt Basilisk’s Belt Valtarra Eclipsed Belt Tungrad Belt Orkinrad’s Belt Manos Golden Coral Belt Blackstar Battle Axe Blackstar Shamshir Blackstar Longsword Blackstar Longbow Blackstar Amulet Blackstar Axe Blackstar Shortsword Blackstar Blade Blackstar Staff Blackstar Kriegsmesser Blackstar Gauntlet Blackstar Crescent Pendulum Blackstar Crossbow Blackstar Florang Blackstar Morning Star Blackstar Kyve

TET (IV), PEN (V) Enhanced Accessories Black Distortion Earring Ethereal Earring

※ Items added in the future may also be added to these lists.

Black Desert is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Steam, Xbox Series X and Series S.