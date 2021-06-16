Game Guides

Black Desert Update 1.85 Patch Notes

Central Market improvements

June 16th, 2021 by Victor Vellas

Update 1.85 has arrived for Black Desert, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Pearl Abyss releases their newest update 1.85 for Black Desert with a good amount of touch-ups to the Central Market feature, where everything now is much more streamlined and with ease to use. Lots of price changes in regards to weapons in particular and an overall overhaul us top how the mechanic functions in general. The update hit consoles today, so go ahead and download it today.

Black Desert Update 1.85 Patch Notes

System

● The standard for how weapons of the same group change prices has been modified as follows:

※ For weapons that share the same group, if there is a pre-order of a weapon of the same group listed at a higher price, then you cannot sell a weapon of the same group at a price lower than this pre-order price.

Before After
Adjusted to the weapon with the highest deviation between its Market Price and Set Price. Adjusted to the Average Price trends of the same weapon type.

The rules regarding how prices adjust in the Central Market have been changed. Currently, weapons are considered as a single item (group) regardless of class. But even after the update on April 28th, there was an issue where the market price could change drastically if the prices of certain weapons increased compared to the standard price. As a result, we’ve changed how prices for the same weapon fluctuate by making the price vary depending on the amount traded so that the price for the same weapon does not change according to specific transactions. Furthermore, for items with a high value (price of 20 billion silver or the items listed below) at the current standard (as of June 16th), we’ve changed the said items to appear 15 minutes after being listed on the Central Market and for a World message to appear at the same time. (If said item has a pre-order, a separate notification will appear. The wait time for the items takes around 15 minutes.)

 

● Added a delay of approximately 15 minutes when listing certain items and all items with a set price of 20,000,000,000 Silver or higher on the Central Market before they become available for purchase.

– Once certain items, including those with a set price of 20 billion silver or higher are queued to be listed, all Adventurers will be alerted by a notification displayed on the upper middle of the screen.

– To ensure a safer exchange, orders for certain items (including those with a set price of 20 billion silver or higher) placed by (waiting) adventurers at the same price, but not necessarily at Max Price, will be carried out not by a first-come basis but in a random order.

– If the item failed to be listed, the item will be returned to your Central Market Warehouse.

– You will need to wait approximately 1 minute before you are able to relist an item that failed to register after the 15 minute wait time.

– If an item you placed a pre-order for is placed in the queue, you will see a UI displayed on the bottom right hand part of your screen displaying the relevant item name and listed time.

– Once the queued time is over, the item’s transaction will be carried out just as before.

– You can only register 1 item with the same name and enhancement level at a time.

– The aformentioned rules will apply to the following items even if their set price is not at 20,000,000,000 Silver or higher.

 

PEN (V) Enhanced Gear
Giath’s Helmet

Red Nose’s Armor

Bheg’s Gloves

Dim Tree Spirit’s Armor

Griffon’s Helmet

Leebur’s Gloves

Urugon’s Shoes

Ogre Ring

Tungrad Necklace

Laytenn’s Power Stone

Tungrad Earring

Narc Ear Accessory

Ring of Crescent Guardian

Eye of the Ruins Ring

Tungrad Ring

Centaurus Belt

Basilisk’s Belt

Valtarra Eclipsed Belt

Tungrad Belt

Orkinrad’s Belt

Manos Golden Coral Belt

 Blackstar Battle Axe

Blackstar Shamshir

Blackstar Longsword

Blackstar Longbow

Blackstar Amulet

Blackstar Axe

Blackstar Shortsword

Blackstar Blade

Blackstar Staff

Blackstar Kriegsmesser

Blackstar Gauntlet

Blackstar Crescent Pendulum

Blackstar Crossbow

Blackstar Florang

Blackstar Morning Star

Blackstar Kyve

 

TET (IV), PEN (V) Enhanced Accessories
Black Distortion Earring Ethereal Earring

※ Items added in the future may also be added to these lists.

Black Desert is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Steam, Xbox Series X and Series S. For more info about the game, make sure to visit the official website.

 

