Black Ops Cold War – All Scorestreaks

Goodbye killstreaks, hello Scorestreaks. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has made a divisive change in not only replacing Killstreaks with Scorestreaks, but by allowing the system to persist between deaths. No longer will an abrupt end to your rampage force you to lose progress on the way to the next Scorestreak.

The system is clearly designed to promote greater team-oriented play, as playing the objective awards points, but it must be pointed out that racking up loads of consecutive kills will achieve greater Scorestreak tiers more easily. If you, like the rest of the Call of Duty community, like to be a lone wolf and stand as a one-man-army against the opposition, that is still a viable playstyle for amassing these devastating abilities.

We have collected the full list of available Scorestreaks available in the game. Each Scorestreak designated below is paired with its level unlock requirement, point cost, and the associated cooldown timer. If no level is listed, the Scorestreak is unlocked by default.

Keep in mind that this information was pulled from the beta and is subject to change. The guide will be updated if Treyarch alters any of this information by or before the full release.

All Scorestreaks