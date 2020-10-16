Black Ops Cold War – All Primary and Secondary Weapons

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is bringing an arsenal brimming with firearms from the mid-to-late 1900s, providing a minor shift from the more modern options found in Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare.

We have collected the full list of available weaponry, both primary and secondary, awaiting Create-A-Class loadouts once the option becomes available at Level 4. The full list below provides each weapon under its assigned category as well as its unlock level requirement. If no level is listed, the weapon is unlocked by default once Create-A-Class is accessible.

Keep in mind that this information was pulled from the beta and is subject to change. The guide will be updated if Treyarch alters any of this information by or before the full release.

Primary Weapons

Name Type Unlock Level XM4 Assault Rifle N/A AK-47 Assault Rifle 7 Krig 6 Assault Rifle 19 QBZ-83 Assault Rifle 31 MP5 Submachine Gun N/A Milano 821 Submachine Gun 13 AK-74u Submachine Gun 25 KSP 45 Submachine Gun 34 Type 63 Tactical Rifle N/A M16 Tactical Rifle 16 Stoner 63 Light Machine Gun N/A RPD Light Machine Gun 37 Pelington 703 Sniper Rifle N/A LW3 – Tundra Sniper Rifle 28

Secondary Weapons