Black Ops Cold War: How to Unlock the CARV.2 Tactical Rifle

Black Ops Cold War Season 3 is adding a new weapon to the historically overpowered Tactical Rifle weapon class. Get ready for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone loadouts to shift once again.

The CARV.2 tactical rifle is a burst-fire beast, sporting high bullet velocity, notable damage, manageable recoil, and a large starting ammo pool. Everything about this rifle points toward a new meta loadout contender. That said, players will have to work for it if they wish to wield the mid-season firearm.

Here’s how to obtain the CARV.2 tactical rifle.

How to Unlock the CARV.2

The CARV.2 tactical rifle can be unlocked either through in-game challenges or its associated Store bundle. In regards to the challenges, the unlock objectives come in two varieties: Multiplayer and Zombies. As of Season 3, Treyarch added unlock conditions to the popular Zombies mode to give PvE players a path to new weaponry. Currently, we do not know what the challenges are for either mode.

That said, the gun can be acquired from the Plastik Prototype bundle. For 1,200 COD Points, you can have the following:

Legendary “Konsole” CARV.2 Weapon Blueprint

Legendary “Lazer Gun” Emblem

Epic “Brick” Charm

Epic “Launch Control” Sticker

1 Battle Pass Tier Skip

Since COD Point increments don’t allow the purchase of 1,200 points exactly, prospective buyers will either need to purchase an 1,100 Point and 200 Point pack for a grand total of $11.98 or spring for the 2,400 Point bundle priced at $19.99.

That is assuming you have zero banked COD Points from the current or previous Battle Passes. Whether buying the kitted weapon outright or grinding for the base option, the CARV.2 should provide an exciting alternative to the already dominating tactical rifle lineup.

Black Ops Cold War Season 3 is now live on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S.