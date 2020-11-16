Black Ops Cold War – How To Get Aetherium Crystals Fast

Call of Duty as a series has long been known for its standout multiplayer action with modes like Team Deathmatch and the like that allows people to square off against once another. Treyarch really hit a home run though with the introduction of the Zombies mode back in Call of Duty: World At War that became a staple in the series from there forward. Now Treyarch is back again with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Zombies plays a major part. The more you play the better you will end up being thanks to raw Aetherium Crystals and this guide will tell you just how you can get more of them.

How To Get Aetherium Crystals Fast

Aetherium Crystals are the main currency within Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This is what you will need to do anything within the Skills menu, such as upgrading your Weapon Classes, Field Upgrades, Perks, and Ammo Mods.

Getting raw Aetherium Crystals is not just as easy as playing a game of Zombies and being rewarded with more every time for playing regardless of how far you make it. Instead, you will really have to work for them and grind them out the hard way.

There are two ways to obtain Aetherium Crystals in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The first of these is to play Die Maschine Endless and reach certain stages that are known as milestone rounds that will reward you with an Aetherium Crystal even if you never get out and die. This is not the greatest strategy though, as this can go on for a very long time and not be all that rewarding for the time spend with how much the rounds slow down as you get further.

Your quicker method, though still very dangerous, is to take advantage of exfiling. This is where you can call to get out at round 11 and also every five rounds after that, though you have to fight through a lot of zombies to get to the helicopter. However, this will give you Aetherium Crystals as a result for exfiling, while also taking much less time. This is really only going to work if you’re playing solo or playing with a group of friends that has this in mind, because you will find that random teammates will not too often exfil after only 10 rounds. Having a plan like this though should help you to get more raw Aetherium Crystals in the fastest way possible in the game.