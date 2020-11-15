Black Ops Cold War – How To Get Double XP

Every new Call of Duty game is one of the biggest to release each year, often being the best selling release of the entire year. Not only do we get yet another Call of Duty this year though, but also new consoles to play them on with the Xbox Series X/S and the PS5. There is no doubt that a lot of people will be picking up Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War that do not get Call of Duty yearly just to see how it plays on the new generation consoles, which means they will probably want to get a little boost to help them level up. As always, the game offers a way to get double XP and this guide will tell you just what you need to get alongside the game to get that boost.

How To Get Double XP

Getting double XP is a big deal in Call of Duty, as it literally halves the amount of time you have to play to level up towards prestige. There is no question that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will eventually have some double XP weekends and such down the road, but that is not available for the launch of the. Instead, you will have to pick up some specific snacks to give you that bonus.

Activision has teamed up with multiple companies yet again for the launch of Black Ops Cold War as part of their double XP promotion. You of course have the classic staple partners of Doritos and Mountain Dew, but this year also have Totinos and Jack Links getting in on the fun.

When it comes to each of these, you have to look for the specially marked packages that mention Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on them and you should get a code to redeem for the double XP. This includes the specially marked packs of Totinos products, bottles and cans of various Mountain Dew and Mountain Dew Game Fuel flavors, small and larger sized bags of Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Flamin’ Hot Limon, Twisted Lime, or Flamin’ Hot Nacho Doritos, and the 2.85 oz and 10 oz Original Jerky, Teriyaki Jerky, and Peppered Jerky Jack Link’s packs.

In addition, buying these at Walmart can score you double the double XP tokens with what is known as MEGA 2XP. You can get this by getting the Walmart exclusive 130 count bags of Totino Pizza Rolls or other of the specially marked packages for the other products at Walmart. For each purchase, you should get a code printed on your receipt in addition to the one inside the package, so make sure to grab them and use them before this offer ends soon.