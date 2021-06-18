Black Ops Cold War – How to Gift the Battle Pass and Store Bundles

As if Activision wasn’t making bank off Call of Duty as is, they have now given players a new way to throw money at them. As of Season 4, Black Ops Cold War allows players to gift Battle Passes and Store bundles to their friends. If you have a stockpile of COD Points or your real-world money is burning a hole in your pocket (and you’re feeling generous, of course), your friends can now be the target of your microtransaction purchases.

Before you try gifting anything, you need to activate Two-Factor Authentication on your Activision account. Head to the Two-Factor Authentication setup page here to complete this prerequisite or follow the steps that appear in-game when accessing the gift option.

The instructions outlined below are currently exclusive to Black Ops Cold War. The gifting feature will launch in Warzone later in Season 4.

How to Gift the Battle Pass and Store Bundles

BATTLE PASS



Navigate to the Battle Pass tab in Multiplayer or Zombies. Underneath the rewards track is a new option. To the right of “Support a Creator” is “Gift Battle Pass.” The option can be activated with Triangle on PlayStation or Y on Xbox. Press the corresponding button will display your Activision friends list. Select the desired friend by pressing X on PlayStation or A on Xbox. Then choose between the standard Battle Pass or the Battle Pass Bundle, the latter of which includes immediate access to the first 20 Tiers. The game will either deduct the cost from your current pool of COD Points or prompt you to buy more to complete the gifting process.

STORE BUNDLES



Access the Store in Multiplayer or Zombies. At the bottom of the page, next to “Bundle Locker,” is “Gift Battle Pass.” Choose this option by pressing Triangle on PlayStation or Y on Xbox. Your Activision friends list will then appear. Press X on PlayStation or A on Xbox once you have highlighted the desired recipient. The cost be deducted from your available COD Points, assuming you have enough. If not, COD Points denominations will pop up and request your purchase to finalize the gift.

Black Ops Cold War Season 4 is now live on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.